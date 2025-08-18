Former Youth Parliament candidate threatened to torch Perth flat in police stand-off

A former Scottish Youth Parliament candidate threatened to torch his Perth flat with a homemade flamethrower during a stand-off with police.

Actor and influencer Kenzie Goddard made disablist comments during a foul-mouthed rant at police who turned up to investigate a domestic complaint.

The teenager became involved in a lengthy stand-off and made a series of threats as they tried to persuade him to give himself up.

He armed himself with a knife and sprayed a can of deodorant while igniting a lighter as he warned officers he was going to firebomb his home.

Goddard – who previously sparked an armed police response after being spotted with a replica gun near Perth Prison to make a TikTok video – has been granted bail.

Sentence was deferred for background reports at Perth Sheriff Court after he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Tay Street, Perth, on July 28 this year.

Goddard, 19, admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and uttering abusive remarks towards police, aggravated by anti-disability bigotry.

He admitted refusing to open the door at his property and hurling plates at the door while police were communicating with him through the letterbox.

He admitted threatening to self-harm and set fire to the address, while spraying an aerosol deodorant and igniting a lighter.

‘Make better life choices’

In his previous case, Goddard was urged to make “better life choices” after turning up at court and making social media videos with self-styled TikTok “lawyer” Leigh aka Lee Sutherland.

Goddard, then of Abernethy, admitted having an imitation BB gun firearm near Perth Prison on 14 March 2024.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told the court: “He appears to have a bizarre fascination with the police and prison service.”

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, told the court: “It smacks of gross immaturity, rather than wicked behaviour.

“He was making TikTok videos and posting them and one of them was with this BB gun.

“Quite why he thought it appropriate to take videos with it on the outskirts of the town centre is beyond belief, but he made that ill-advised decision.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston said of his filming at the court: “In coming to court you seem to enjoy courting some kind of social media attention and you have used it indirectly for concerning means, in a way that is very concerning to me.”

The sheriff placed Goddard on a structured deferred sentence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.