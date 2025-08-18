Former Youth Parliament candidate threatened to torch Perth flat in police stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Youth Parliament candidate threatened to torch Perth flat in police stand-off

Kenzie Goddard hurled abuse at police who turned up at his city centre flat.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Kenzie Goddard
Kenzie Goddard at Perth Sheriff Court.

A former Scottish Youth Parliament candidate threatened to torch his Perth flat with a homemade flamethrower during a stand-off with police.

Actor and influencer Kenzie Goddard made disablist comments during a foul-mouthed rant at police who turned up to investigate a domestic complaint.

The teenager became involved in a lengthy stand-off and made a series of threats as they tried to persuade him to give himself up.

He armed himself with a knife and sprayed a can of deodorant while igniting a lighter as he warned officers he was going to firebomb his home.

Goddard – who previously sparked an armed police response after being spotted with a replica gun near Perth Prison to make a TikTok video – has been granted bail.

Sentence was deferred for background reports at Perth Sheriff Court after he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Tay Street, Perth, on July 28 this year.

Goddard, 19, admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and uttering abusive remarks towards police, aggravated by anti-disability bigotry.

He admitted refusing to open the door at his property and hurling plates at the door while police were communicating with him through the letterbox.

He admitted threatening to self-harm and set fire to the address, while spraying an aerosol deodorant and igniting a lighter.

‘Make better life choices’

In his previous case, Goddard was urged to make “better life choices” after turning up at court and making social media videos with self-styled TikTok “lawyer” Leigh aka Lee Sutherland.

Goddard, then of Abernethy, admitted having an imitation BB gun firearm near Perth Prison on 14 March 2024.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told the court: “He appears to have a bizarre fascination with the police and prison service.”

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, told the court: “It smacks of gross immaturity, rather than wicked behaviour.

“He was making TikTok videos and posting them and one of them was with this BB gun.

“Quite why he thought it appropriate to take videos with it on the outskirts of the town centre is beyond belief, but he made that ill-advised decision.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston said of his filming at the court: “In coming to court you seem to enjoy courting some kind of social media attention and you have used it indirectly for concerning means, in a way that is very concerning to me.”

The sheriff placed Goddard on a structured deferred sentence.

