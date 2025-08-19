Boy, 8, needed stitches after Angus landscaper caused overtaking crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 8, needed stitches after Angus landscaper caused overtaking crash

Reece Adam admitted his dangerous driving near Forfar in 2022 caused the youngster "serious" injuries.

By Ross Gardiner
Kingsmuir, near Forfar
The crash happened on a bend near Kingsmuir. Image: Google

An Angus landscaper left an 8-year-old boy needing 14 stitches after causing a crash while overtaking dangerously.

Reece Adam caused the collision near Forfar, which left his young victim in hospital for five days, by trying to overtake a lorry when it was unsafe.

His victim, too young to be identified, needed surgery and physiotherapy and will be scarred for life.

Adam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit his guilt instead of a scheduled jury trial and will be sentenced next month.

He has been banned from the road in the meantime.

Overtake horror

Adam, of Glenmoy Terrace in Forfar, pled guilty to causing serious injury to the boy by driving his Ford Transit van dangerously at 8.50am on November 23 2022.

The 29-year-old admitted he accelerated, travelled in close proximity to an HGV and failed to spot an oncoming Toyota Yaris while on approach to a left-hand bend.

He entered the opposing carriageway to overtake with insufficient time and distance, resulting in a collision.

Prosecutor Andrew Brown told the court Adam was travelling behind the HGV on the B9128 near Kingsmuir on the rainy morning.

“As (the Yaris driver) approached the oncoming HGV, she suddenly observed a van appear from behind the HGV, enter her lane and travel towards her vehicle.

“She swerved to the offside and braked. The accused swerved towards the grass verge.”

Adams’ van careered into a small wooden fence and the Yaris spun on the carriageway.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Adam stopped immediately and helped the 44-year-old driver and her bleeding son.

The driver who had been travelling behind Adam called the emergency services and the uninjured landscaper told police at the scene his steering failed.

The road was closed for around three hours.

Surgical treatment

The boy suffered a 20cm laceration on his leg, stretching up to his groin, and bruising to his chest and was taken to Ninewells.

In theatre, the wound was closed with 14 stitches and he was also given a finger splint and tape to help repair a fracture.

The boy had to later return to hospital to receive physio treatment but has made a full recovery, albeit with a permanent scar on his leg.

The boy’s mother suffered seatbelt injuries and bruising.

Sheriff Mark Thorley ordered a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be completed ahead of sentencing on September 25.

The sheriff said: “I require to disqualify you with effect from today. You can’t now drive.”

