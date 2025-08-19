Boy, 8, needed stitches after Angus landscaper caused overtaking crash

An Angus landscaper left an 8-year-old boy needing 14 stitches after causing a crash while overtaking dangerously.

Reece Adam caused the collision near Forfar, which left his young victim in hospital for five days, by trying to overtake a lorry when it was unsafe.

His victim, too young to be identified, needed surgery and physiotherapy and will be scarred for life.

Adam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit his guilt instead of a scheduled jury trial and will be sentenced next month.

He has been banned from the road in the meantime.

Overtake horror

Adam, of Glenmoy Terrace in Forfar, pled guilty to causing serious injury to the boy by driving his Ford Transit van dangerously at 8.50am on November 23 2022.

The 29-year-old admitted he accelerated, travelled in close proximity to an HGV and failed to spot an oncoming Toyota Yaris while on approach to a left-hand bend.

He entered the opposing carriageway to overtake with insufficient time and distance, resulting in a collision.

Prosecutor Andrew Brown told the court Adam was travelling behind the HGV on the B9128 near Kingsmuir on the rainy morning.

“As (the Yaris driver) approached the oncoming HGV, she suddenly observed a van appear from behind the HGV, enter her lane and travel towards her vehicle.

“She swerved to the offside and braked. The accused swerved towards the grass verge.”

Adams’ van careered into a small wooden fence and the Yaris spun on the carriageway.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Adam stopped immediately and helped the 44-year-old driver and her bleeding son.

The driver who had been travelling behind Adam called the emergency services and the uninjured landscaper told police at the scene his steering failed.

The road was closed for around three hours.

Surgical treatment

The boy suffered a 20cm laceration on his leg, stretching up to his groin, and bruising to his chest and was taken to Ninewells.

In theatre, the wound was closed with 14 stitches and he was also given a finger splint and tape to help repair a fracture.

The boy had to later return to hospital to receive physio treatment but has made a full recovery, albeit with a permanent scar on his leg.

The boy’s mother suffered seatbelt injuries and bruising.

Sheriff Mark Thorley ordered a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be completed ahead of sentencing on September 25.

The sheriff said: “I require to disqualify you with effect from today. You can’t now drive.”

