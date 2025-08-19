Jail for businessman who ran cannabis scheme in Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for businessman who ran cannabis scheme in Perth and Dundee

Suhail Akhtar was caught after drug packages marked for a Dundee industrial unit were intercepted by Border Force agents at Stansted Airport.

By Jamie Buchan
Suhail Akhtar
Suhail Akhtar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth businessman who was caught by Border Force agents running a £46k cannabis scheme in the Fair City and Dundee – then tried to claim the vast majority of the imported drug was for his personal use – has been jailed.

Father-of-six Suhail Akhtar admitted running the “large-scale commercial operation” from his home in Perth.

Police swooped on the 45-year-old’s Commercial Street flat and seized bags full of cash and weed, alongside designer watches, purses, jewellery and clothes.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Akhtar was caught red-handed in July 2020.

He then tried to keep his enterprise going by re-directing drug parcels to a lock-up in Dundee.

Suhail Akhtar.
Suhail Akhtar at Perth Sheriff Court.

Akhtar appeared in court more than a year ago and pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B cannabis from July 1 2020 to March 23 2021.

Sentence was postponed for a mitigation hearing, in which he claimed he was a heavy smoker, and five kilos of cannabis was for personal use.

Sheriff Simon Collins remanded him and deferred sentence to this week, saying: “I believe very little of what he had to say over the last hour or so.”

‘Significant’ operation

When he returned to the dock, the sheriff noted drugs with a street value of £46,620 were seized, along with £52,490 of cash.

“All of this is strongly indicative of a significant drug-dealing operation,” Sheriff Collins said.

“His position at the proof hearing was that all bar about £5,000 worth of cannabis was for his own personal use and that the cash came from his online business selling designer clothes.”

The court heard because Akhtar did not have a bank account, funds were transferred to his former co-accused and later withdrawn.

“I didn’t find the accused to be a generally credible or reliable witness,” said the sheriff.

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

“I am prepared to accept he was a user of cannabis but I’m not prepared to accept he was smoking 14-15g a day, as he claimed.

“It is clear to me that the accused’s drug-dealing was a relatively large-scale commercial operation.”

Sheriff Collins said he believed “no less than 75 per cent” of the cash and drugs seized were linked to Akhtar’s criminal enterprise.

The court heard Akhtar still wore a back brace after he was injured in a car crash during the 1990s but solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client was willing to fulfil any kind of non-custodial sentence.

He was jailed for 32 months.

A proceeds of crime hearing, where prosecutors will attempt to claw back his ill-gotten gains, will take place in September.

Dundee lock-up

The case unfolded when a kilo of cannabis was seized at Stansted Airport, addressed to Akhtar’s Perth home.

Officers executed a search warrant on the property, where Akhtar told them: “Any drugs are mine.”

He was arrested after thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and designer clothes were discovered.

Five months later, Stansted Airport staff intercepted another cannabis parcel, this time addressed to a unit at Bowbridge Works, Thistle Street, Dundee.

The lock-up had been let to Akhtar’s partner, the court heard.

His home was raided again and police found drug-related messages on his phone.

Akhtar previously told the court: “I’ve dealt cannabis but I’m not a dealer.

“The majority of the drugs that came in was for myself.

“Instead of going to Amsterdam and paying for that, I just did it in the house myself. I would probably smoke about five times a day.

“For me, money comes and goes. I’m really good at making money. What I’m really good at is sales.”

