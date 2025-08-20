Forfar sex offender groped primary school boys during summer holidays

A “hawk-like” Forfar man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two boys during the school summer holidays.

One of Lee Milne’s young victims told a court he was “so scary” after watching him approach in the evening.

Both the pervert’s victims were still in primary school when he abused them in the open.

Milne stood trial denying the offences but was convicted by a sheriff after three days.

He is now on the sex offenders register and is awaiting sentence.

Milne was convicted of sexually assaulting one boy, aged 10 or 11, at the pathway near the cricket pitch adjacent to Forfar Loch by touching him on the buttocks over his clothing.

Victim’s interview

The other boy, then aged 10, referred to Milne as a man he vaguely knew of by the nickname “Jaffa”.

He had been out with friends during the school holidays.

The trial was shown a filmed interview with the boy, which took place at his school.

He promptly asked interviewers if it was “about me getting touched up?”

“I was walking home, it was eight-ish or nine-ish. At the traffic lights we saw Jaffa.”

The boy said he had heard warnings about Milne and been advised to avoid him.

He described being at the green space on the corner of Dundee Loan and Glamis Road and seeing Milne approach in cargo trousers and a black T-shirt, with another man.

“I said is that Jaffa?… My mum said try not to go near him.

“He got closer and closer. He hugged me, he scooped his hand, he touched my private parts and he touched my butt as well.

“See when he does it, it looks like a normal hug somehow.

“He’s got big eyes, he’s got a ginger mohawk, he’s really short.

“See Jaffa’s face, no offence to him, he looks like a hawk. He’s so scary.

“I ran through the school and the park and went to my house.”

Giving more evidence over video link, he told Milne’s solicitor Sarah Russo: “I’m not a hugger person.

“I’m being honest, I felt disgusted from it but there’s nothing I can do about it, that’s life.”

Milne was found guilty of sexually assaulting the child by touching his private parts and buttocks over his clothing opposite the abandoned Haq’s newsagents.

Guilt established

Milne, of Forfar, denied carrying out the sexual assaults between June and August 2024.

Following a three-day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court, he was found guilty of two charges by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

He was on bail orders from Dundee and Forfar’s sheriff courts at the time.

The 39-year-old will be interviewed by social workers ahead of sentencing in October, and bail was continued.

Last year, Milne was banned from driving for three years after being caught drink-driving, having also been convicted in 2016.

