Forfar sex offender groped primary school boys during summer holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Forfar sex offender groped primary school boys during summer holidays

Lee Milne was placed on the sex offenders register after being convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court of assaulting two children.

By Ross Gardiner
Lee Milne
Lee Milne was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A “hawk-like” Forfar man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two boys during the school summer holidays.

One of Lee Milne’s young victims told a court he was “so scary” after watching him approach in the evening.

Both the pervert’s victims were still in primary school when he abused them in the open.

Milne stood trial denying the offences but was convicted by a sheriff after three days.

He is now on the sex offenders register and is awaiting sentence.

Milne was convicted of sexually assaulting one boy, aged 10 or 11, at the pathway near the cricket pitch adjacent to Forfar Loch by touching him on the buttocks over his clothing.

Victim’s interview

The other boy, then aged 10, referred to Milne as a man he vaguely knew of by the nickname “Jaffa”.

He had been out with friends during the school holidays.

The trial was shown a filmed interview with the boy, which took place at his school.

He promptly asked interviewers if it was “about me getting touched up?”

“I was walking home, it was eight-ish or nine-ish. At the traffic lights we saw Jaffa.”

The boy said he had heard warnings about Milne and been advised to avoid him.

Lee Milne.
Lee Milne.

He described being at the green space on the corner of Dundee Loan and Glamis Road and seeing Milne approach in cargo trousers and a black T-shirt, with another man.

“I said is that Jaffa?… My mum said try not to go near him.

“He got closer and closer. He hugged me, he scooped his hand, he touched my private parts and he touched my butt as well.

“See when he does it, it looks like a normal hug somehow.

“He’s got big eyes, he’s got a ginger mohawk, he’s really short.

“See Jaffa’s face, no offence to him, he looks like a hawk. He’s so scary.

“I ran through the school and the park and went to my house.”

Giving more evidence over video link, he told Milne’s solicitor Sarah Russo: “I’m not a hugger person.

“I’m being honest, I felt disgusted from it but there’s nothing I can do about it, that’s life.”

Milne was found guilty of sexually assaulting the child by touching his private parts and buttocks over his clothing opposite the abandoned Haq’s newsagents.

Guilt established

Milne, of Forfar, denied carrying out the sexual assaults between June and August 2024.

Following a three-day trial at Forfar Sheriff Court, he was found guilty of two charges by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

He was on bail orders from Dundee and Forfar’s sheriff courts at the time.

The 39-year-old will be interviewed by social workers ahead of sentencing in October, and bail was continued.

Last year, Milne was banned from driving for three years after being caught drink-driving, having also been convicted in 2016.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner
Steven Donaldson
Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence
James Keatings
Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash
Stuart Flood
Brute jailed in Dundee for baby shake attempted murder
David Murray
Domestic thug faces jail for 'repugnant' scissor attack in Scone
Jamie Mullan was jailed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Life ban Fife driver led police on Perthshire chase, crashed into squad car and…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
David Graham Fife councillor
Fife councillor David Graham jailed for sex acts with 15-year-old
Kingsmuir, near Forfar
Boy, 8, needed stitches after Angus landscaper caused overtaking crash