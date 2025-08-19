Tuesday court round-up — ‘There won’t be an M&S next week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — ‘There won’t be an M&S next week’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A serial shoplifter made a chilling threat to Marks and Spencers staff in Perth, telling them: “There won’t be an M&S next week.”

Craig Lowe falsely claimed to be ex-services when he made the threat at the retail giant’s Inveralmond store.

Lowe, 47, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted threatening or abusive behaviour towards a retail worker by uttering threatening remarks on June 20 last year.

The drug addict, from Perth, has multiple previous convictions for shoplifting.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Lowe entered the store just after 2pm and was asked to leave “due to matters that are not before the court”.

As he was being escorted out, he told a member of staff: “Don’t worry, there won’t be an M&S next week.

“I never spent my life in army disposal for nothing.”

Craig Lowe
Craig Lowe at Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had a lengthy criminal record but stressed he had recently made positive changes.

“Mr Lowe tells me he felt he was being removed from the shop unjustifiably but he knows he over-reacted. He clearly overstepped the mark.”

The solicitor added: “He has very little recollection of events. He never spent any time in the army at all.”

The court heard Lowe was unemployed and using methadone to address long-standing drug difficulties.

Sheriff Simon Collins ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a fine.

Shamed councillor jailed

Shamed Fife Labour councillor David Graham was jailed and put on the sex offenders register for committing sexual acts with a child. He was found guilty after a trial and will now be forced out as an elected politician.

David Graham Fife councillor
David Graham at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Dog bite charges

Five people were allegedly injured after being bitten by the same dog over a two-month period in the East Neuk of Fife.

Steven Maltman is accused of allowing the Staffordshire Bull Terrier/ Labrador mix dog to be dangerously out of control.

A woman was allegedly bitten on June 20 on High Street, Anstruther before the dog is said to have attacked another woman on St Adrians Road, Pittenweem, on July 16.

One day later, Maltman allegedly allowed the animal to bite a man on Anstruther’s High Street East.

Prosecutors claim the dog bit two women during an incident at Pittenweem’s tidal pool on August 12.

Pittenweem tidal pool
Two women were allegedly bitten at Pittenweem tidal pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Maltman, of New Grange Crescent in Pittenweem, is also charged with shoplifting on three occasions at the Co-Op in Anstruther while on bail.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, the 42-year-old was ordered to attend a case management hearing next month.

Sheriff Gregor Murray released Maltman on bail with a special condition not to own or possess a dog.

Cannabis businessman jailed

A Perth businessman who was caught by Border Force agents running a £46k cannabis scheme – then tried to claim the vast majority of the imported drug was for his personal use – has been jailed. Father-of-six Suhail Akhtar admitted running the “large-scale commercial operation” from his home in Perth and also getting parcels delivered to Dundee.

Suhail Akhtar
Suhail Akhtar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Tagged for assault

A 39-year-old who punched and seriously injured a man in Cowdenbeath has been given unpaid work and a six-month tagging order.

Stuart Scott, of Cotburn Crescent, Burntisland, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault in Broad Street on March 15 2023.

He shouted at his victim and punched him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, all to his severe injury.

Sheriff James Williamson noted the charge is significantly reduced from its original form and Scott’s existing record for violence is from some time ago.

The sheriff told him: “On that basis, I’m prepared to offer you the chance to avoid custody”.

The sheriff gave him 210 hours of unpaid work and one year of offender supervision as part of a community payback order and a six-month curfew order, which will run between 7pm and 6am daily.

Sheriff Williamson continued: “You are long enough in the tooth to understand the consequences of failure; if you fail and come back I will send you to prison for 18 months”.

Scott was also banned from contacting his victim for one year.

