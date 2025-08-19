Fife councillor David Graham jailed for sex acts with 15-year-old

Fife Labour councillor David Graham, convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old schoolgirl over a six-month period, has been sent to jail for 27 months.

The 43-year-old has also been put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

An earlier trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Graham and the teenager would touch each other in his office at Methil docks.

The girl said they twice engaged in sex acts at his Methilhill home and he touched her sexually in his car on the way back from lunch in St Andrews.

CCTV footage showed Graham kissing her outside a building in Kirkcaldy town centre after they met for hot chocolate and the girl kissing his cheek during a trip to Edinburgh Zoo to celebrate his birthday.

Graham was found guilty by jury of engaging in sexual activity with or towards an older child on various occasions between February and August 2023 at locations in Fife and Edinburgh and in his car.

He engaged in penetrative sexual activity with his victim, engaged in sexual activity with her, and caused her to participate in sexual activity.

Graham, a former Labour councillor for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages, has since faced public pressure to resign and protests outside his home but remained an Independent elected member until his sentencing.

During the trial, Graham was acquitted of a second allegation he communicated indecently with the girl by sending sexual messages.

He reappeared in the dock on Tuesday morning.

Sentencing

Sheriff Robert More said he had assessed Graham’s culpability as “very high” and reached the view there was no appropriate sentence other than prison.

He told Graham: “You were aware of how old the girl was.

“The unchallenged evidence at trial was you had been warned at an early stage by her family to stay away from her.

“In my view the offences of which you were convicted amounted to an escalating and quite brazen course of sexual behaviour towards the girl in question”.

The sheriff said there was evidence of instances in which Graham removed himself from the local area to avoid being recognised and the fact the child was 25 years younger than him is an aggravating factor.

Despite Graham being a first offender, the sheriff said this does not carry the weight it might have had his offending been restricted to an isolated event.

The sheriff said his identity in the community as a well known, hard working, diligent and helpful local representative was undermined by his conduct.

Sheriff More also noted Graham’s and his parent’s houses have been targeted by protestors since his conviction.

He stressed anyone who engages in criminal conduct at such events can expect to punishment.

Continued denials

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon had argued for a non-custodial sentence and said Graham maintains his denials.

Sentencing had been deferred for a social work report and Mr Sneddon said it showed his client understands the impact this type of behaviour has upon a victim.

He highlighted, albeit they were very serious offences, Graham is a first offender and has been of service to the community.

Throughout the trial, Graham had denied impropriety, other than one occasion in which they kissed.

He described his relationship with the girl as a “close friendship” and denied having a sexual interest or grooming her.

He accepted people might think it inappropriate but said: “It was not what it looked like, though”.

Mr Sneddon submitted there were appropriate alternatives to a prison sentence.

Stained tea towel key to conviction

Graham’s offending came to light after a witness at a Fife bowling club saw him rubbing his elbow against the girl’s breasts and stroking her leg under a table.

Jurors were told a black and white chequered dish cloth was seized by police during a search of Graham’s personal office in the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in August 2023.

Detective constable Steven Grant told the trial the girl stated Graham had used it to “clean up” after she had performed a sex act on him.

Forensic scientist Laura Preece said “extensive semen-staining was found on both sides,” matching Graham’s DNA.

Giving evidence, Graham claimed he had “relieved” himself over a photograph of his then-partner and had used the towel to clean up.

The trial heard that on one occasion they touched each other sexually in the office after police officers had visited for an unrelated matter.

The girl said she twice engaged in sex acts with Graham at his home, instigated by the elected official.

The girl, who is now aged 17, said the first sexual contact with Graham was in his car not long after she turned 15.

Removed as councillor

Because his prison term was more than three months, Graham has been removed from his council position.

Fife Council Leader David Ross said: “This case has shocked us all and I am pleased that this means David Graham will now be disqualified from serving as a councillor on Fife Council.

“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the young person involved in this case in coming forward and hope that today’s sentencing goes some way towards her healing process.

“David Graham should have resigned as a councillor as soon as he was convicted if not before, and his disqualification will be welcomed across the council.”

A by-election will be held for his council seat.

Police investigation

The Courier told how the investigation unfolded and following the guilty by majority verdict, Police Scotland Detective Inspector Graham Watson described Graham as a “manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim”.

DI Watson added: “He was well-known and in a position of power when the offending took place.”

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “David Graham saw an opportunity to systematically groom and sexually abuse a vulnerable young girl, who had the right to be safe in his company.

“He cynically and deliberately took advantage of an unbalanced power dynamic to commit these offences over the course of several months.

“Graham has now been held accountable following this prosecution and I give thanks to the victim for giving evidence which helped secure this conviction.”

