Fife pensioner targeted schoolgirl with sick messages on Facebook

James Nisbet knew the victim of his sexual comments, a court hears.

By Kirsty McIntosh
James Nisbet
James Nisbet.

A Fife pensioner who sent a schoolgirl sexualised messages on social media has been placed on the sex offenders register.

During chats over Facebook Messenger, James Nisbet made comments about the teenager’s breasts and asked whether she had had sex.

The girl later told a social worker Nisbet – who turns 70 next week – had made her uncomfortable and the extent of the messages was uncovered.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he admitted intentionally sending a sexual communication to an older child at an address in Fife on June 23 last year.

Not guilty pleas to intentionally sending a sexual communication to another without consent and to intentionally causing another to look at a sexual image without consent were accepted by the Crown.

Facebook Messenger logo.
James Nisbet’s sick comments were made on Facebook Messenger. Image: Shutterstock

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court Nisbet knew his victim.

She said: “At 2.37pm the child received a Facebook message from the accused.

“He asked how she was and he then asked to see an updated photo.”

She said the girl sent him a headshot, to which he replied “wow baby, you looking good”.

They discussed a woman they both knew, who had recently had a baby, with Nisbet telling the girl, “at that age it only takes a few minutes and you get pregnant”.

The conversation later turned sexual, with Nisbet asking the girl if any boys had tried to “play” with her, a question that made her “uncomfortable”.

Ms Allan said Nisbet later messaged: “Be careful with boys and they only want to get their hands in your panties”, before adding “sex is beautiful if you find the right guy – not just wanting you for sex”.

When the girl asked what he meant, he replied: “What I mean, wanting to put his man up your p***y”.

He also stated: “Last time I saw you, you were turning into a very beautiful young woman. You were starting to get boobies.”

After the matter was reported and Nisbet was made aware of the girl’s distress, he made attempts to “reconcile” with her but she did not respond.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Nisbet, of Kirkcaldy, was placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

