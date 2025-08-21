Full risk assessment for firebug who set light to Fife court

A judge has ordered a full risk assessment be carried out on an arsonist who livestreamed on YouTube setting fire to a Fife court building.

Fayth Davidson poured petrol over a jacket at the public entrance to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before setting it alight in the early hours of February 6 this year.

A passer-by alerted the fire service and firefighters attended and quickly extinguished the blaze at the courthouse doors.

Police received intelligence the fireraising had been livestreamed on YouTube under the title ‘Spinning Trolly’ from an account with the name FaythD.

The film was earlier played at the High Court in Edinburgh with Davidson seen jumping away from flames and saying: “They don’t care. I’m not even getting a televised court case.”

Davidson added: “I’m here on Sky News and I am being caught red-handed.”

The 21-year-old, who was previously known as Joshua Davidson, earlier admitted wilfully setting fire to the court building, with the fire taking effect and causing damage to front doors.

The judge, Lady Haldane, had adjourned the case for the preparation of reports on the Perth prisoner.

She said on Thursday she has read the criminal justice social work report along with other expert reports earlier prepared.

“There seemed to be a commonality of view in relation to the question of risk, which I find to be very concerning,” she added.

She made a risk assessment order which will see an accredited risk assessor appointed to produce a detailed report on Davidson before sentencing.

The case was adjourned to the High Court in Glasgow in October.

