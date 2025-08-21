Full risk assessment for firebug who set light to Fife court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full risk assessment for firebug who set light to Fife court

Fayth Davidson will be sentenced after the report is prepared on any risk posed.

By Dave Finlay
fayth davidson
Fayth Davidson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after setting fire to the building on an earlier date.

A judge has ordered a full risk assessment be carried out on an arsonist who livestreamed on YouTube setting fire to a Fife court building.

Fayth Davidson poured petrol over a jacket at the public entrance to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before setting it alight in the early hours of February 6 this year.

A passer-by alerted the fire service and firefighters attended and quickly extinguished the blaze at the courthouse doors.

Police received intelligence the fireraising had been livestreamed on YouTube under the title ‘Spinning Trolly’ from an account with the name FaythD.

The film was earlier played at the High Court in Edinburgh with Davidson seen jumping away from flames and saying: “They don’t care. I’m not even getting a televised court case.”

Davidson added: “I’m here on Sky News and I am being caught red-handed.”

Fayth Davidson caught on camera before setting fire
Davidson is clearly caught on camera before setting the fire.
Davidson fire
Fayth Davidson was almost caught in the self-started blaze.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court fire
The ferocious blaze.

The 21-year-old, who was previously known as Joshua Davidson, earlier admitted wilfully setting fire to the court building, with the fire taking effect and causing damage to front doors.

The judge, Lady Haldane, had adjourned the case for the preparation of reports on the Perth prisoner.

She said on Thursday she has read the criminal justice social work report along with other expert reports earlier prepared.

“There seemed to be a commonality of view in relation to the question of risk, which I find to be very concerning,” she added.

Kirkcaldy court fiee
Damage to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after the fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She made a risk assessment order which will see an accredited risk assessor appointed to produce a detailed report on Davidson before sentencing.

The case was adjourned to the High Court in Glasgow in October.

