Home News Courts

Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence

Steven Donaldson was branded 'vicious, cruel and cowardly' by a sheriff.

By Ciaran Shanks
Steven Donaldson
The repeat domestic abuser was given six-year extended sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A “cruel” and “cowardly” domestic abuser from Dundee who choked his horrified partner and threatened to desecrate her dead brother’s grave has been given an extended sentence.

Steven Donaldson has previously served lengthy jail terms for violent attacks on women over several years at addresses in Dundee.

Donaldson’s latest crime saw him terrorise another partner over a five-month spell and even make threats to stab her while he was remanded at Perth Prison.

The 25-year-old was branded a danger to women by a sheriff who imposed an extended sentence.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Donaldson frequently berated and insulted his victim, including an instance where he blamed her for being soaked by rainfall in Lochee.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer detailed how after the woman suggested he go to his parents’ home for food, Donaldson believed she was ending the relationship.

“The accused slapped her to the face and pinned her to the ground,” Ms Farmer said.

“He choked her with one hand for around a minute.

“She was struggling to breathe due to the pressure applied.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Donaldson was dealt with at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Donaldson would later pull her extensions out during a separate jealous rage, prompting her to flee to the bathroom.

Her nose began bleeding in another attack after Donaldson punched her to the face while he pinned her to a bed.

The brute grabbed and smashed her phone while she was on a Face Time call to a friend, fearing that she would ask them to call the police.

Ms Farmer said: “The accused was described as not only being physically abusive but psychologically abusive.

“He was jealous of the relationship with her dog and tried to remove it.”

While remanded at HMP Perth, Donaldson accused the woman of cheating and threatened her.

He stated: “I’m stabbing f*** out of you when I leave here. I dinnae care how long I get either.”

The sick thug said he would ruin her dead brother’s grave and sang a song mocking his death.

Perth Prison
Donaldson abused his partner while behind bars at Perth Prison.

Donaldson previously pled guilty on indictment to domestic abuse between October 2023 and March 2024 while subject to four bail orders.

He has multiple convictions for domestic abuse including a 2020 charge where he kicked a woman so hard that a metal plate had to be fitted into her arm.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said: “It’s obviously a very serious matter and Mr Donaldson acknowledges that.

“There’s no doubt there’s work to be done with Mr Donaldson.”

The lawyer said Donaldson, whose father died while he was on remand, had been receiving psychological treatment in custody which is exploring a potential diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sheriff Brown said: “Your conduct was vicious, cruel and cowardly.

“All of this is against a concerning background of analogous offending.

“You clearly pose a danger to the public and to women in particular.”

An extended sentence was imposed on Donaldson comprising of four years in custody and two years in the community.

Donaldson is also subject to an indefinite non-harassment order.

