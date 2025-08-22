Coked-up Fife teen sentenced for fireball car crash

A teenager who caused a car to burst into flames after a catastrophic crash in Fife was narrowly spared a jail term.

Josh McBride, 19, was still at school when he fell asleep at the wheel and smashed into a taxi on Dairsie’s Main Street.

The two men in the taxi suffered serious injuries with McBride’s passenger also injured.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how one witness believed they were dead after the October 2022 early morning, head-on collision.

Then 16, McBride had cocaine in his system when he drove a friend’s Volkswagen Golf back from the St Andrews area to West Lothian.

McBride, of Armadale, returned to the dock for sentencing having previously admitted causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “Two men suffered significant injuries and at least one continues to suffer difficulties, possibly for the rest of his life.”

The court was told previously how McBride asked pal Joseph Brownlie for directions on his mobile phone before causing the crash.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “Mr Brownlie was looking at his phone and heard a noise of a car going over something like cat’s eyes.

“The car started to go over the middle lane and Mr Brownlie shouted at McBride but there was no reaction from him.

“Mr Brownlie grabbed the steering wheel to try and avoid a collision but it was too late.”

The Golf collided with the Volkswagen Touran taxi being driven by Garry McInness who only remembered waking up in Ninewells Hospital.

His passenger, Gordon Docherty, looked over to Mr McInness after the horror crash and thought he was dead.

The court was told how the vehicle started to go on fire with another driver finding two men in the Golf “on top of each other” that “appeared dead”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew was on its way to a training day when it came upon the crash and provided assistance.

Mr Docherty suffered a fractured left collarbone and bruising while Mr McInness suffered a leg injury that required the insertion of a metal rod.

Ms Farmer said the driver had to give up work because of his anxiety and initially returned to employment in an administrative role.

It was revealed Mr Brownlie had multiple spinal injuries which required surgery and the use of a back brace.

Defence solicitor Graeme Runcie said: “It’s accepted by Mr McBride that this is an extremely serious matter that had serious and indeed long-lasting consequences.”

The lawyer said McBride had to repair his relationship with his family because of their shame over his actions.

As an alternative to custody, McBride was ordered to perform 225 hours of unpaid work, placed on supervision for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 45 months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order (8pm-6am) for eight months.

Sheriff Murray said: “If you breach any single part of these requirements whatsoever, a three-year sentence will be imposed instead.”

