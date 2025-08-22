Coked-up Fife teen sentenced for fireball car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Coked-up Fife teen sentenced for fireball car crash

Josh McBride was just 16 and asleep at the wheel when he caused the crash in Dairsie in north-east Fife.

By Ciaran Shanks
Josh McBride
Josh McBride was just 16 when he caused the horrific crash.

A teenager who caused a car to burst into flames after a catastrophic crash in Fife was narrowly spared a jail term.

Josh McBride, 19, was still at school when he fell asleep at the wheel and smashed into a taxi on Dairsie’s Main Street.

The two men in the taxi suffered serious injuries with McBride’s passenger also injured.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how one witness believed they were dead after the October 2022 early morning, head-on collision.

Then 16, McBride had cocaine in his system when he drove a friend’s Volkswagen Golf back from the St Andrews area to West Lothian.

McBride, of Armadale, returned to the dock for sentencing having previously admitted causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Wreckage from the collision in Dairsie.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “Two men suffered significant injuries and at least one continues to suffer difficulties, possibly for the rest of his life.”

The court was told previously how McBride asked pal Joseph Brownlie for directions on his mobile phone before causing the crash.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “Mr Brownlie was looking at his phone and heard a noise of a car going over something like cat’s eyes.

“The car started to go over the middle lane and Mr Brownlie shouted at McBride but there was no reaction from him.

“Mr Brownlie grabbed the steering wheel to try and avoid a collision but it was too late.”

The Golf collided with the Volkswagen Touran taxi being driven by Garry McInness who only remembered waking up in Ninewells Hospital.

His passenger, Gordon Docherty, looked over to Mr McInness after the horror crash and thought he was dead.

The court was told how the vehicle started to go on fire with another driver finding two men in the Golf “on top of each other” that “appeared dead”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew was on its way to a training day when it came upon the crash and provided assistance.

Dairsie Crash
One of the cars burst into flames after the crash. Pictures by Gareth Jennings.

Mr Docherty suffered a fractured left collarbone and bruising while Mr McInness suffered a leg injury that required the insertion of a metal rod.

Ms Farmer said the driver had to give up work because of his anxiety and initially returned to employment in an administrative role.

It was revealed Mr Brownlie had multiple spinal injuries which required surgery and the use of a back brace.

Defence solicitor Graeme Runcie said: “It’s accepted by Mr McBride that this is an extremely serious matter that had serious and indeed long-lasting consequences.”

The lawyer said McBride had to repair his relationship with his family because of their shame over his actions.

As an alternative to custody, McBride was ordered to perform 225 hours of unpaid work, placed on supervision for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 45 months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order (8pm-6am) for eight months.

Sheriff Murray said: “If you breach any single part of these requirements whatsoever, a three-year sentence will be imposed instead.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Connor Mackay
Blairgowrie pervert snared by paedophile hunters has no 'fixation' on children, court hears
Karol Bogusz
Rogue Fife joiner cheated former bosses out of £3k of materials for Perth DIY…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Sent to High Court and murder bid
Stephen Traynor
Former kickboxing champion jailed again for Dundee domestic abuse
fayth davidson
Full risk assessment for firebug who set light to Fife court
Christopher McLaren
Starving XL Bully had eaten dog carcass in Dundee flat where only food was…
Taxi sign
Woman who robbed two Fife taxi drivers at knifepoint finally caught trying for third…
Aaron Eggie, Elm Street
Angus schoolgirl granted compensation after XL bully attacked pony she was riding
Lewis Davidson
Angus sex pest preyed on young go-karting fans and begged them for intimate snaps
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner