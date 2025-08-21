Starving XL Bully had eaten dog carcass in Dundee flat where only food was six-pack of crisps

A heartless owner who left XL Bully dogs and puppies to endure weeks of agony in a Dundee hellscape has been jailed.

Christopher McLaren showed no remorse or interest when police told him they had discovered dead and emaciated dogs at his home.

The only trace of any food in the Douglas property was a six-pack of cheese and onion crisps.

One of the dog’s carcasses had been eaten by another of the animals, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told McLaren, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth: “The animal welfare offences, in particular, related to a number of dogs over an extended period and were, frankly, appalling to hear today.”

Harrowing discoveries

The harrowing discovery was made by members of the public in August 2024 after the door and windows of McLaren’s home were left open, exposing others to a “strong, rancid smell”.

“Witnesses entered upstairs initially believing a child was in the property but they could not find her,” fiscal depute Lissie Cook said.

“The checked the upstairs bedroom door and were met with a large dog that was very skinny and malnourished.

“The dog had five puppies around her which were estimated at five weeks old.

“All were dehydrated, underweight and dirty.”

In another upstairs bedroom, a dead dog was found on the floor and was described as being “significantly decomposed”.

The remains of a skull and paws were also found.

A “very weak”, yet alive, dog was discovered in the living room but according to Ms Cook, it could “barely stand”.

She added: “There were flies throughout the entire house.

“The (female) dog had little milk productions despite having puppies and was half the weight expected of dogs of that size.”

SSPCA move in

Police were called and points were established in order to secure the address on Ballindean Road.

Officers from the SSPCA attended and noted faeces and urine in “every bedroom”.

The kitchen was so badly soaked with urine that it caused the floorboards to become warped.

Ms Cook said: “The only food was an almost empty six-pack of cheese and onion crisps on the stairs.

“The live dog found in the living room had eaten part of the deceased dog there.

“The live dogs were taken to Parkside Veterinary Practice and were all subsequently destroyed.”

McLaren was arrested and showed “no remorse or interest” when officers told him the XL Bullies had been seized and destroyed.

The 31-year-old replied: “Where is my husky?”

Admissions

He previously admitted six separate charges relating to illegally possessing dogs and neglecting them between July 1 and August 20 2024.

An allegation McLaren exposed a child to filthy conditions and dog carcasses was dropped by prosecutors at an earlier hearing.

McLaren was previously remanded in custody after repeatedly failing to attend court.

Sentence had been delayed after social workers failed to prepare background reports on McLaren which prompted a furious backlash from a sheriff.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said McLaren’s life spiralled out of control at the time of the animal neglect.

“It’s difficult for him to hear the circumstances of this appalling and gross neglect.

“It would be inconceivable and still is, in his own mind, unbelievable to allow this to persist.

“He was previously a conscientious animal keeper.

“He is in a much more stable position now.”

BMW crash

McLaren, who once turned up at court in a garish purple “oodie”, was also re-sentenced for crashing a BMW into a wall while overtaking near Dudhope Park in 2023, an act described by Mr Finlay as one of “absolute lunacy”.

The repeat offender had failed to complete any hours of unpaid work that were previously imposed.

McLaren was sentenced to 12 months in prison, backdated to July 9, and disqualified from owning or keeping an animal for 10 years.

His jail term comes just weeks after Stacey Harris was locked up for causing the deaths of dogs in a similar “house of horrors” in Linlathen.

