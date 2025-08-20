Domestic thug faces jail for ‘repugnant’ scissor attack in Scone

A violent boyfriend throttled his partner and dragged scissors across her throat in a “repugnant” late night attack.

David Murray squeezed his victim’s neck and stopped her breathing for several seconds.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the terrified woman called for help when he finally released his hold.

He then smothered her with both hands so she could not breathe out of her nose or mouth.

While on the phone to police, he continued his sickening assault, punching her again and again to the face as she lay on the floor.

Murray, 38, pled guilty to assaulting his partner to her injury at their home in Scone on February 28 this year.

He was told jail is inevitable.

Argument

The court heard the couple had been in a long-term relationship.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said they had been up late on February 28, sitting together in their living room.

“An argument ensued,” she said.

“The accused became increasingly angry and the complainer indicated that she would call the police.”

Murray responded by putting his full weight on top of her and punching her several times in the face.

“He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor, where she landed on her back,” said Ms Paterson.

The terrified woman began shouting for help.

Murray placed both hands around her neck until she could not breathe.

The fiscal depute said: “She believed it was a few seconds that her breathing was restricted, before he released his grip.

“As soon as he did, she began shouting for help again.

“The accused then covered her face with both hands, preventing her from breathing out of her mouth or nose.”

The court heard how the woman, who has a pre-existing lung condition, began panicking.

“The accused released his hands from her face after a few seconds,” Ms Paterson said.

Murray then picked up a pair of scissors and drew them across his partner’s neck, leaving “abrasions” on her left and right side.

Ms Paterson told the court: “The scissors were somewhat blunt and did not penetrate the skin to any extent.”

Police called

When Murray got up, his partner told him she was going to call the police.

He told her he would phone them too.

While she lay on the floor, he grabbed her mobile phone and dialled 999.

As he was on the phone to call handlers, Murray loomed over his victim and punched her multiple times to the head and face.

He then kicked her, striking the top of her chest area.

Police arrived at the flat and separated the pair.

‘Repugnant’

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said her client accepted his “repugnant and extremely concerning behaviour”.

She said: “He is someone who is keen to become abstinent.”

Murray has been on remand since his arrest in March.

“He knows the court will have to mark this in a severe way,” said Ms Barber. “He is disgusted with himself.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for further reports.

He told Murray: “I can’t deal with this today but a custodial sentence will be inevitable and you will remain in custody meantime.”

The sheriff said he hoped Murray would be offered support to “break the cycle” of offending.

