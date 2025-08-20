Domestic thug faces jail for ‘repugnant’ scissor attack in Scone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Domestic thug faces jail for ‘repugnant’ scissor attack in Scone

David Murray squeezed his victim's neck and stopped her breathing for several seconds, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
David Murray
David Murray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent boyfriend throttled his partner and dragged scissors across her throat in a “repugnant” late night attack.

David Murray squeezed his victim’s neck and stopped her breathing for several seconds.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the terrified woman called for help when he finally released his hold.

He then smothered her with both hands so she could not breathe out of her nose or mouth.

While on the phone to police, he continued his sickening assault, punching her again and again to the face as she lay on the floor.

Murray, 38, pled guilty to assaulting his partner to her injury at their home in Scone on February 28 this year.

He was told jail is inevitable.

Argument

The court heard the couple had been in a long-term relationship.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said they had been up late on February 28, sitting together in their living room.

“An argument ensued,” she said.

“The accused became increasingly angry and the complainer indicated that she would call the police.”

Murray responded by putting his full weight on top of her and punching her several times in the face.

“He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor, where she landed on her back,” said Ms Paterson.

The terrified woman began shouting for help.

Murray placed both hands around her neck until she could not breathe.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said: “She believed it was a few seconds that her breathing was restricted, before he released his grip.

“As soon as he did, she began shouting for help again.

“The accused then covered her face with both hands, preventing her from breathing out of her mouth or nose.”

The court heard how the woman, who has a pre-existing lung condition, began panicking.

“The accused released his hands from her face after a few seconds,” Ms Paterson said.

Murray then picked up a pair of scissors and drew them across his partner’s neck, leaving “abrasions” on her left and right side.

Ms Paterson told the court: “The scissors were somewhat blunt and did not penetrate the skin to any extent.”

Police called

When Murray got up, his partner told him she was going to call the police.

He told her he would phone them too.

While she lay on the floor, he grabbed her mobile phone and dialled 999.

As he was on the phone to call handlers, Murray loomed over his victim and punched her multiple times to the head and face.

He then kicked her, striking the top of her chest area.

Police arrived at the flat and separated the pair.

‘Repugnant’

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said her client accepted his “repugnant and extremely concerning behaviour”.

She said: “He is someone who is keen to become abstinent.”

Murray has been on remand since his arrest in March.

“He knows the court will have to mark this in a severe way,” said Ms Barber. “He is disgusted with himself.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for further reports.

He told Murray: “I can’t deal with this today but a custodial sentence will be inevitable and you will remain in custody meantime.”

The sheriff said he hoped Murray would be offered support to “break the cycle” of offending.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner
Steven Donaldson
Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence
James Keatings
Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash
Stuart Flood
Brute jailed in Dundee for baby shake attempted murder
Lee Milne
Forfar sex offender groped primary school boys during summer holidays
Jamie Mullan was jailed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Life ban Fife driver led police on Perthshire chase, crashed into squad car and…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
David Graham Fife councillor
Fife councillor David Graham jailed for sex acts with 15-year-old
Kingsmuir, near Forfar
Boy, 8, needed stitches after Angus landscaper caused overtaking crash