Life ban Fife driver led police on Perthshire chase, crashed into squad car and rolled into ditch

A sheriff told Jamie Mullan he was "probably the perfect example of why the sentencing powers of this court should be reviewed".

By Ross Gardiner
Jamie Mullan was jailed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A driver, already banned for life, took police on pursuits through Fife and Perthshire before crashing into a ditch with a passenger on board.

Roads terror Jamie Mullan had been released from his last prison sentence just four months before he escaped police trying to pull him over for driving illegally in Kelty.

He was finally snared after a tyre stinger was deployed 15 miles away.

A judge told the serial offender he was a “perfect example” of why sheriff court sentencing powers should be reviewed.

Pursued twice

Prosecutor Sarah Smith explained police received intelligence about a blue Ford Fusion being driven in Kelty with no insurance on July 4 this year.

Officers passed Mullan driving the car but it was quickly clear he had no plans to stopping.

He accelerated down Black Road and reached 65mph in a stretch of roadworks with temporary lights.

Mullan sped past a waiting car and through the red light when roadworkers were near.

Turning onto Bath Street, he reached 50mph in a 20mph zone and overtook another vehicle near pedestrians.

Bein Inn
A stinger was deployed at the Famous Bein Inn in Perthshire.

After losing sight of the driver, police checked with staff at the Crook of Devon petrol station, who revealed he had recently left there.

Officers caught up with him again on the M90, following him on the A912 from the Bridge of Earn junction in Perthshire.

Mullan tried again to evade capture and turned onto the Gateside road after driving over a stinger at the Famous Bein Inn.

While a police officer tried a containment manoeuvre, Mullan collided with him and rolled the Fusion into a ditch with shallow water running in it.

Admissions

Mullan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth where he has been on remand since July 7.

The 44-year-old pled guilty to driving dangerously, without insurance and while banned and on two bail orders.

Mullan’s solicitor Amy Harley said: “He accepts his record, he’s not seeking to make any excuses and he’s aware custody is the only option – he has saved the court time.”

Sheriff James Williamson ordered Mullan to serve the remaining five months of his unexpired prison sentence and a further 17 months for the offences.

The sheriff furnished Mullan with another lifetime driving ban.

He said: “It’s difficult to understand how the court can offer Mr Mullan any leniency given his record.

“Mr Mullan, you’re probably a perfect example of why the sentencing powers of this court should be reviewed.

“My sentencing powers are restricted.”

Staggering criminal record

Mullen received his first driving ban prior to 1999, when he received his first conviction for driving while disqualified.

His first lifetime ban was issued in 2003.

He was jailed in 2013 at Perth Sheriff Court for flouting that ban – for the 17th time –when he was pulled over near Milnathort while high on heroin.

In 2017, he was caught again when he did not pay for petrol at a Dunfermline filling station.

In 2022, a court heard Mullan nearly ran over two police officers in Glenrothes and last year, he was jailed again for drunkenly crashing a Range Rover into a roundabout in Rosyth.

