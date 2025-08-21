Woman who robbed two Fife taxi drivers at knifepoint finally caught trying for third time

A Fife woman robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint, spent a week on remand and robbed a second cabbie, then tried to rob a third just days later.

Claire Duncan was on seven bail orders when she was finally apprehended.

After her first attack, she told police: “Sometimes you don’t have a choice.”

Duncan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont, where she has been on remand since May 21.

She could be seen on screen weeping throughout proceedings.

A sheriff told the offender, who has never been jailed before, she is facing a “lengthy” prison sentence.

First strike

Duncan, 31, admitted assaulting and robbing her first target while he was working on April 2 this year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said he was despatched to Flutorum Avenue in Thornton and arrived at 12.45am.

Duncan got into the back of the taxi and was asked to pay the £17 fare up-front.

She seized the driver’s neck, pointed a sharp object against it and demanded money.

Duncan injured him and took £170 of his nightly takings, fleeing after telling him “that’s not enough”.

The driver contacted police and took himself to Victoria Hospital.

While being arrested, Duncan told police: “Sometimes you don’t have a choice.”

After appearing in court in private the next day, Duncan was remanded for eight days, before being liberated again on April 11.

Repeat incident

Less than a month later, on May 9, she repeated her crime after again being taxied to Flutorum Avenue.

This time her victim was a female driver, towards whom she lunged and placed a knife against her neck, before demanding cash.

Duncan held up a 12-inch knife and declared: “Give me your money, don’t be a bitch.”

She struggled with the driver, injuring her, and robbed her of a bumbag containing takings of around £300, phone chargers and ID.

The court heard the taxi had been booked from Duncan’s sister’s home in Methil at 11.25pm.

After watching her sister leave, the woman noticed a kitchen knife was missing.

Duncan had run off from the second attack and was not traced until her next strike, three days later.

Third attack

Another taxi driver had given Duncan a lift from the rank at Glenrothes bus station in the early hours of the morning.

At Macduff Road, she demanded: “Give me the money, all of it,” and tried to take a coin purse.

The cabbie attempted to call for help but Duncan pulled the phone from his hand.

She repeatedly struck his head, demanded money, struggled and scratched him on the neck and face but was unsuccessful in her bid to steal his phone and money.

Duncan was soon arrested and told police she had not had medication for her mental health.

Expecting jail

Duncan admitted two charges of robbery and assault to injury and an assault to injury and attempted robbery.

Solicitor David Bell said: “Ms Duncan knows that she’s getting a custodial sentence here and it won’t be a short one.

“They’re very serious charges, she knows that. There’s clearly no motion for bail.”

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until September 9 for reports to be prepared and continued Duncan’s remand.

The sheriff specifically asked social workers to explore the possibility of post-release supervision.

He said: “These matters are serious. The likelihood is you’ll receive a lengthy custodial sentence.”

