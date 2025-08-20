Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner

A pensioner found over the limit after drinking wine with a steak dinner at a plush golf club has been banned from the roads.

Peter Todhunter, 76, had been at St Andrews Golf Links before he was reported for driving to Balmullo, where he lives.

Police found him outside The Balmullo Inn and Todhunter later provided a reading more than double the limit.

Todhunter told officers: “I’d like to say I very much apologise and I guarantee it won’t happen again.”

The grandfather, who served in the Royal Air Force, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to drink-driving on July 19.

Solicitor Steven Farmer said Todhunter was “ashamed” of the crime.

“He was at St Andrews Links. He had a steak dinner with friends.

“He consumed wine at the steak dinner. He was under the impression he would be okay to drive.”

Sheriff George Way disqualified Todhunter from driving for 12 months and fined him £400.

Money laundering

A former Dundee United striker could be jailed after being caught in a £400,000 money laundering handover. James Keatings, 33, transported heavy boxes of dirty cash in a white Transit van, watched by National Crime Agency officers..

Drugs stash

An armed Lochgelly drug-dealer who stashed cocaine and heroin potentially worth thousands of pounds will be on a curfew until almost 2027.

Barry McTague previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the drugs at his Burgh Court home between March 2023 and April 2024.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Lee Corr explained the 31.19g of heroin seized was worth between £720 and £1,240 and the 12.28g of cocaine recovered was worth between £910 and £1,200.

McTague, 51, also pled guilty to having a 15cm knife on Dunbeath Drive in Glenrothes on April 27 last year.

His solicitor Calum Harris said: “His position is that he was involved in the operation of those who were previously supplying him drugs as a result of debts he built up over time… in the way you would entirely expect.

“The knife, once again, is really there out of fear, rather than anything else, about the situation he’s come to be in.”

Sheriff James Williamson placed unemployed McTague on a 8pm to 8am curfew for 14 months and said: “But for the terms of this report and your lack of recent offending, you’d be going to prison… for about two years.”

Banned driver chase

A driver, already banned for life, took police on pursuits through Fife and Perthshire before crashing into a ditch with a passenger on board. Jamie Mullan had been released from his last prison sentence just four months before he escaped police trying to pull him over for driving illegally in Kelty. He was finally snared after a tyre stinger was deployed 15 miles away.

Breach warning

A Dunfermline man whose attack on a victim walking to the shops left him needing metal plates in his face has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Last Month, Craig Miller appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the serious assault, committed on November 11 2023 on Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline.

The offender, who has a history of violence, left his victim permanently impaired after repeatedly punching him.

He claimed he thought his victim was about to assault him first amid a “background” which was not outlined in court.

After being interviewed by social workers, unemployed Miller, 39, returned to the dock to be sentenced.

His solicitor Amy Harley said: “He appears to be at a stage in his life where he is attempting to make positive changes, that is echoed throughout the report.

“He is on a steady methadone prescription, he appears to be willing to ask for help where required.

“There is a psychiatric background here, there had been ongoing issues between the two parties.

“His position is the complainer approached him. He felt under threat and reacted.

“He accepts his conduct and fully takes responsibility. He has taken steps to stay away from the complainer.”

Ms Harley added: “He has been out of trouble for quite some time – some six years.”

Sheriff James Williamson placed Miller under supervision for two years with drug and alcohol treatment requirements.

Also placing the offender on a nine-month 8pm-to-8am curfew, the sheriff said: “The two things that keep you out of prison today are your record, although bad, does stop six years ago, and secondly it’s clear that this was not a gratuitous assault.

“It was nonetheless a serious assault. If you breach this order, I’m going to send you to prison for two years.”

