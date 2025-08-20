Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A pensioner found over the limit after drinking wine with a steak dinner at a plush golf club has been banned from the roads.

Peter Todhunter, 76, had been at St Andrews Golf Links before he was reported for driving to Balmullo, where he lives.

Police found him outside The Balmullo Inn and Todhunter later provided a reading more than double the limit.

Todhunter told officers: “I’d like to say I very much apologise and I guarantee it won’t happen again.”

The grandfather, who served in the Royal Air Force, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to drink-driving on July 19.

Solicitor Steven Farmer said Todhunter was “ashamed” of the crime.

“He was at St Andrews Links. He had a steak dinner with friends.

“He consumed wine at the steak dinner. He was under the impression he would be okay to drive.”

Sheriff George Way disqualified Todhunter from driving for 12 months and fined him £400.

Money laundering

A former Dundee United striker could be jailed after being caught in a £400,000 money laundering handover. James Keatings, 33, transported heavy boxes of dirty cash in a white Transit van, watched by National Crime Agency officers..

James Keatings
Keatings in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Drugs stash

An armed Lochgelly drug-dealer who stashed cocaine and heroin potentially worth thousands of pounds will be on a curfew until almost 2027.

Barry McTague previously appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of the drugs at his Burgh Court home between March 2023 and April 2024.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Lee Corr explained the 31.19g of heroin seized was worth between £720 and £1,240 and the 12.28g of cocaine recovered was worth between £910 and £1,200.

McTague, 51, also pled guilty to having a 15cm knife on Dunbeath Drive in Glenrothes on April 27 last year.

His solicitor Calum Harris said: “His position is that he was involved in the operation of those who were previously supplying him drugs as a result of debts he built up over time… in the way you would entirely expect.

“The knife, once again, is really there out of fear, rather than anything else, about the situation he’s come to be in.”

Sheriff James Williamson placed unemployed McTague on a 8pm to 8am curfew for 14 months and said: “But for the terms of this report and your lack of recent offending, you’d be going to prison… for about two years.”

Banned driver chase

A driver, already banned for life, took police on pursuits through Fife and Perthshire before crashing into a ditch with a passenger on board. Jamie Mullan had been released from his last prison sentence just four months before he escaped police trying to pull him over for driving illegally in Kelty. He was finally snared after a tyre stinger was deployed 15 miles away.

Jamie Mullan and Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Jamie Mullan appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Breach warning

A Dunfermline man whose attack on a victim walking to the shops left him needing metal plates in his face has narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Last Month, Craig Miller appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the serious assault, committed on November 11 2023 on Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline.

The offender, who has a history of violence, left his victim permanently impaired after repeatedly punching him.

He claimed he thought his victim was about to assault him first amid a “background” which was not outlined in court.

After being interviewed by social workers, unemployed Miller, 39, returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Craig Miller
Craig Miller. Image: Facebook

His solicitor Amy Harley said: “He appears to be at a stage in his life where he is attempting to make positive changes, that is echoed throughout the report.

“He is on a steady methadone prescription, he appears to be willing to ask for help where required.

“There is a psychiatric background here, there had been ongoing issues between the two parties.

“His position is the complainer approached him. He felt under threat and reacted.

“He accepts his conduct and fully takes responsibility. He has taken steps to stay away from the complainer.”

Ms Harley added: “He has been out of trouble for quite some time – some six years.”

Sheriff James Williamson placed Miller under supervision for two years with drug and alcohol treatment requirements.

Also placing the offender on a nine-month 8pm-to-8am curfew, the sheriff said: “The two things that keep you out of prison today are your record, although bad, does stop six years ago, and secondly it’s clear that this was not a gratuitous assault.

“It was nonetheless a serious assault. If you breach this order, I’m going to send you to prison for two years.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Steven Donaldson
Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence
James Keatings
Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash
Stuart Flood
Brute jailed in Dundee for baby shake attempted murder
David Murray
Domestic thug faces jail for 'repugnant' scissor attack in Scone
Lee Milne
Forfar sex offender groped primary school boys during summer holidays
Jamie Mullan was jailed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Life ban Fife driver led police on Perthshire chase, crashed into squad car and…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'There won't be an M&S next week'
Christopher Sloan
Angus paedophile on sex offenders register for life for latest sick crime
David Graham Fife councillor
Fife councillor David Graham jailed for sex acts with 15-year-old
Kingsmuir, near Forfar
Boy, 8, needed stitches after Angus landscaper caused overtaking crash