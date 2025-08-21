Thursday court round-up — Sent to High Court and murder bid

A serial Fife paedophile has had his case sent to the High Court for sentencing after a sheriff decided his powers were insufficient to deal with the case.

Dale Henderson ignored a court order and continued contacting schoolgirls online.

The 35-year-old, currently a prisoner at Perth, has previously served jail terms for sex offences, including touching himself in front of children on a bus on the way back from a sex offender rehabilitation programme and flashing.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Sheriff John MacRitchie noted Henderson had “an appalling history of sexual offending”.

He said: “The current offences are of the utmost gravity.

“They involve abusive contact with children. Whilst it wasn’t physical contact there is a physical element and you were subject to a sexual interest prevention order at the time.

“I have come to the conclusion that court needs to consider a lifelong restriction order.

“I consider it my duty to remit to the High Court.”

Dog death punishment

A heartless owner who left XL Bully dogs and puppies to endure weeks of agony in a Dundee hellscape has been jailed. Christopher McLaren showed no remorse or interest when police told him they had discovered dead and emaciated dogs at his home.

Attempted murder

A knife attacker who tried to murder a man after following him in a street in Kirkcaldy was jailed for six years and eight months.

Nathan Johnston, 26, repeatedly struck him with a kitchen knife, inflicting three head wounds and injuring his hand.

Judge Lady Poole told Johnston at the High Court in Edinburgh his prison term was reduced from 10 years to take into account his early plea.

The judge also ordered that he should be under supervision for a further three years in the community following his release.

She noted Johnston has a history of mental health problems, as well as alcohol, cannabis and other drug use.

Johnston, formerly of Wellesley Road, Methil, earlier admitted repeatedly striking his victim on the head and body with the knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and attempting to murder him at Dunearn Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on October 15 last year.

Before the attack was launched, the 20-year-old became aware of Johnston following him.

He was struck on the head and arms as he tried to protect himself, before making his way home with bleeding wounds.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said of Johnston: “He is clearly a young man who has had a difficult life.”

He said: “He does not want to return to the abuse of alcohol and drugs in future, he intends to accept whatever help is available to him in relation to anger management and depression.”

Go-kart creep

A social media creep preyed on children in a go-karting chat group and begged them for intimate photographs. Lewis Davidson, 20, from Arbroath, exposed himself to one of the young girls during a live video call and phoned another 107 times in just five days.

16-times drug-drive limit

A motorist was 16 times the drug-driving limit after a two-car crash in rural Perthshire.

Reece MacKintosh was found to have cocaine in his system following the smash on the A93 between Guildtown and Cargill on February 11 this year.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said MacKintosh was driving on the A93 towards Blairgowrie at about 5.50pm.

“At the same time, another witness was travelling towards Perth.

“For unknown reasons, the accused’s vehicle veered across the carriageway and there was a collision.”

Emergency services were scrambled and MacKintosh failed a roadside drug test.

He pled guilty to driving his Ford Focus with excess cocaine metabolite Benzoylegonine (800mics/ 50).

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said her client had been going through a trauma at the time and was self-medicating, adding: “He made poor decisions as a result.”

The court heard he had since “got rid” of his vehicle.

Sheriff Peter Hammond told MacKintosh his actions had “placed the public at risk of injury or worse” and as a direct alternative to jail, imposed 100 hours unpaid work and also banned him from driving for two years.

Firebug risk assessment

A judge has ordered a full risk assessment be carried out on an arsonist who livestreamed on YouTube setting fire to a Fife court building. Fayth Davidson poured petrol over a jacket at the public entrance to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before setting it alight in the early hours of February 6 this year.

Roundabout crash

A young drink-driver walked away from a crash he caused in Dunfermline after being challenged over claims that his brakes had failed.

Dylan Telford, 22, was driving too fast and had performed an unsafe overtake in the moments before smashing into another car on a mini-roundabout on November 14 last year.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told Dunfermline Sheriff Court it was around 10pm when a female motorist in a Fiesta approaching the roundabout at Linburn Road, where it meets Aberdour Road, was overtaken by Telford at “high speed”.

The fiscal depute said he made no attempt to brake and the cars collided on the roundabout.

As other motorists stopped, Telford got out and initially stated his brakes had failed.

He was challenged about this and his overtaking but he “ignored” this and “walked away” towards Aberdour Road.

Police were contacted and Telford was traced by officers at around 11.30pm.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital to be checked over and provided a urine sample, which confirmed he was over the limit.

The fiscal depute said the occupants of the Fiesta were taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, complaining of a sore neck and sore hip but there was no update available on their treatment.

Telford, of Blair Street, Kelty, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to driving dangerously and with excess alcohol (123mgs/ 67).

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Telford suffers from mental health issues and finds going out in his car can help, although it was a “very foolish decision” to do so on this occasion after consuming.

The solicitor said there was no explanation given for the overtaking manoeuvre other than impatience.

Mr Flett said his client is a first offender, pled guilty at the earliest stage and is in full-time employment, where he is well thought of.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Telford: “This was indeed a very bad example of dangerous driving, aggravated by the fact you were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

“You caused injury to occupants of another vehicle and after which you appeared to have simply walked away”.

She put him under offender supervision for a year, imposed 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months and until he sits the extended test.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.