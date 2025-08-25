Monday court roundup — Not bothered and overexposed

A young man who bit a police officer in Dundee city centre has been warned he’s on the path to prison.

Jay Lawson, 20, pled guilty to biting PC Matthew Rhind on the body and repeatedly punching PC Craig Sanderson and trying to bite him on Commercial Street on July 26.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Lawson repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats of violence as well as making offensive remarks relating to race, homophobia and prejudice against disability.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton noted Lawson was awaiting sentence for possessing a knife.

When solicitor Alexandra Short clarified it was a meat cleaver, the sheriff quipped: “Oh even better.”

Sheriff Hamilton told Lawson: “You are very much on your way to jail with these offences.

“You don’t seem to bothered about that.

“That might be coming your way.

“You might want to think about your attitude before you come back. You’re not helping yourself.”

Lawson, of Harefield Grove, will be sentenced next month when reports are prepared.

A pattern of sexual and violent abuse

A pensioner has been found guilty of a campaign of sexual abuse against children spanning 40 years. Christopher Maher preyed on two young girls generations apart, Perth Sheriff Court heard. He began molesting his first victim in the 1980s at a property in Dundee, when she was around seven years old. Maher then targeted a 14-year-old in 2022 in Arbroath, pestering her on social media for nude photos.

Failed to stop

Reports have been ordered for a lorry driver who crashed his car into a stationary van on the road where he lives in Dundee.

Robert Buchan drove off before failing to provide breath samples to police following his arrest.

The 30-year-old pled guilty to driving carelessly on Fintry Road on May 18 by failing to maintain proper observations and control before damaging the van after crashing into it.

Buchan failed to stop and failed to report the accident to police.

He also failed to provide two specimens of breath for analysis at police headquarters on West Bell Street in order to ascertain his ability to drive.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa confirmed Buchan had a directly analogous conviction from 2022, adding that he works long hours as an HGV driver.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until October.

Assault on OAP

A serial offender battered a vulnerable pensioner using a drill box at his home in Dundee. Tia McMillan assaulted the man in the Charleston area before making off out of a bathroom with cash, two bank cards and a mobile phone. McMillan, 44, will be sentenced next month.

Cannabis driver

A 27-year-old Dunfermline joiner who was caught driving a van while high on cannabis has been banned from the road for three years and fined £500.

Daniel Butt, of Trondheim Parkway, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving on the M90 near junction four and other roads in the Kelty area while the proportion of THC in his blood was no less than 5.4mcg/litre, exceeding the specific limit for that drug of 2mcg/litre.

The court heard this was a second conviction for similar offending.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court it was around 5pm when police had cause to stop Butt and he returned a positive result for cannabis after being tested.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson said his client’s position is he accepts smoking cannabis “some time before” and it remained in his system.

The solicitor said Butt works as a joiner and it’s “up in the air” as to what the result will be for his employment.

Mr Robertson said Butt has a very short but relevant record.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Butt: “You must be aware you simply can not smoke an illegal drug that gives you a level of intoxication and get in a car and drive.

“As a consequence of this offence and previous offending of a similar nature, you will be subject to the minimum disqualification of three years”.

Overexposed

Pervert Derek Holliday is back on the sex offenders register after he was caught pleasuring himself in a beach area at Dumbarnie Links, Fife. The 74-year-old committed the offence three years after he carried out an identical solo sex act on the Eden course in St Andrews.

Drug allegation

A man has appeared on petition following a series of police raids in Dundee.

Officers in protective gear targeted address across the city on Thursday.

Kal Handy appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 27-year-old faces further allegations of directing another person to commit a serious offence.

Handy made no plea during the private hearing and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

