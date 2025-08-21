Angus sex pest preyed on young go-karting fans and begged them for intimate snaps

A social media creep preyed on children in a go-karting chat group and begged them for intimate photographs.

Twisted Lewis Davidson exposed himself to one of the young girls during a live video call and phoned another 107 times in just five days.

The 20-year-old, from Arbroath, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a series of sexual offences against the three girls, then aged 14 and 15.

Davidson was spared detention but placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

Group chats

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said all three of Davidson’s young victims were friends with each other.

“They knew the accused through a mutual interest in go-karting,” he said.

“They were all involved – with others – in a group conversation on Snapchat.”

In December last year, Davidson began messaging the youngsters.

He introduced himself and the conversations were initially “fine,” the court heard.

Matters escalated when Davidson began video-calling and phoning one of the youngsters – Girl A – then aged 14.

“The witness was not sure how he had obtained her phone number,” Mr Harding said.

In one call, he stated he was 21.

When told he was talking to a 14-year-old, he said he would wait until she was 16.

“He did not go into detail about what that meant,” the fiscal depute said. “But the witness assumed he meant romantically.”

Barrage of calls

Girl A was at home on February 24, when Davidson video called her.

“He asked her to put her camera on and asked what she was wearing,” said Mr Harding.

“He was described as being quite forceful; however she did not send him any pictures.

“Without warning, he flipped his camera round to show his erect penis.”

The girl hung up immediately when she realised he was performing a solo sex act.

He contacted her the next day and again pleaded for photographs.

Girl A declined and blocked hm.

The court heard Davidson started calling Girl B, 15, on Snapchat in early February.

He bombarded her with calls – 107 within five days.

The girl said she would only be friends with him if he stopped constantly calling her, then decided to block him.

Both teenagers reported the incidents to police and handed over screenshots.

The youngest girl was noted as being “tearful” as she spoke about his conduct.

Pressured into sending photos

Towards the end of 2024, Davidson messaged Girl C privately on Snapchat. She was 15 at the time.

The fiscal depute said: “Conversations started about go-karting but escalated to the accused calling her beautiful and complementing her on her appearance.

“As this continued, she told the accused she was 15 and this type of conversation was wrong.

“The messages escalated from compliments to the accused asking for pictures of the witness.

“He specifically asked her for pictures of what she was wearing and pictures of her breasts and buttocks.

“She said no; however the accused was quite persistent and repeatedly asked her and pressured her for intimate photos.”

She refused and blocked him on all platforms and was also said to have been “tearful” when she reported matters to police.

Clear distress to victims

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “There is an element of immaturity on behalf of Mr Davidson.

“He is embarrassed that he behaved extremely poorly.”

She said: “He has apologised and shown remorse.

“He pled guilty well in advance of the trial to avoid further trauma to the complainers.”

Sheriff Peter Hammond told Davidson: “You have pled guilty to serious offences of a sexual nature and persistent nuisance conduct involving three girls under the age of 16.

“These offences are concerning and clearly caused distress to the girls involved.”

He said he took into account Davidson’s young age and lack of previous offending, adding: “This has clearly crossed the custodial threshold but I am satisfied there is a direct alternative available.”

Davidson, of Millfield Place, Arbroath, was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to comply with a series of conduct requirements.

These included heavy restrictions on his internet use and a ban on contact with under-16s without permission from his supervisor.

Any breaches would likely lead to a custodial sentence, Davidson was told.

He was further order to carry out 160 hours unpaid work.

His phone was seized as part of police investigations and was forfeited by the court.

