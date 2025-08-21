Angus schoolgirl granted compensation after XL bully attacked pony she was riding

An Angus schoolgirl will receive thousands of pounds in compensation from the owner of an XL bully which attacked a horse she was riding.

Last May, Aaron Eggie admitted his XL bully Blue fled its Kirriemuir home and attacked a horse, causing its “traumatised” 12-year-old rider to fall and break her coccyx.

Blue, which was quickly euthanised, unleashed the attack while Eggie was taking the bins out at his Tillyloss home.

His victim had been riding with Pathhead Equestrian Centre when Blue attacked the horse on Elm Street.

At the time, Eggie was on bail with strict orders to keep his dogs on leads in public.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, a compensation order of £2,500 was made but the payments will not commence until mid-2026 when Eggie has finished compensating another victim of two of his other dogs.

Lasting impact

Eggie’s sentencing had been deferred on multiple occasions for the court to receive an update on the girl’s recovery.

It had also been deferred to allow Eggie to make other compensation payments to a man injured when two of his pocket bullies escaped and attacked a golden Labrador four months earlier.

Prosecutor Sam Craib explained he had received feedback from the victim, who is now 13 years old.

Mr Craib explained the girl suffers from anxiety, insomnia and lower mood.

He said: “She tried to ride quite a few times since then but she finds she has pain in her lower back whilst riding and also afterwards.

“She was quite a confident rider before but that’s no longer the case. She is triggered by dogs barking.

“It’s been agreed that she’s to see a counsellor for support with the trauma and general overwhelm.

“She has attended a private physio. It seems that she’s now received an NHS referral.

“Her dream is to be back riding with her friends again but right now, that’s not an option.”

Gates fitted

Previously, the court heard of numerous measures Eggie – who has won rosettes showing XL Bullies and had an unblemished record – has installed in his garden to ensure his dogs do not escape again.

Eggie’s solicitor Sarah Russo said: “He is entirely empathetic with the complainer in this case.

“He realises that this has had an ongoing effect for this young girl and obviously continues to do so.

“There has been nothing further insofar as Mr Eggie’s dogs are concerned.

“He still has just the four dogs. It’s not his intention to acquire any more dogs.

“He’s put every measure in place that he possibly can.”

‘Sorry catalogue’ of dog attacks

Sheriff Derek Reekie placed Eggie on a 10pm-to-7am curfew for four months as an alternative to imprisonment.

The sheriff said the order would allow Eggie to work overtime as a carpet fitter to ensure the compensation payments are made.

He also made a £2,500 compensation order which Eggie will begin paying in eight months.

The sheriff said: “This has been a sorry catalogue of incidents.

“The events arose out of carelessness but also significant neglect or lack of care towards the safety of the public.

“We’re now 18 months on. You have complied with all the conditions. That dog was put down, you arranged it as you inevitably had to do.

“I heard in great detail the measures that you have put in place.

“You have demonstrated, at least for the period since these conditions were imposed, there has been nothing further repeated.”

The sheriff went on: “This young girl and her family have been unable to recover any compensation for the injury and the consequences.

“It is not really possible for me to properly fully reflect the value of the consequences and injury.

“You can be very sure that any further incidents involving your dogs will result in disqualification.

“You’d better make sure there’s no repeat of this.”

Of the £2,500 figure, the sheriff added: “I don’t say that that fully reflects the injury.

“It seems to me that is a reasonable order to make.”

