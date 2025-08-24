Lorry ram raider left trail of destruction in Angus

A man who stole a lorry from a driving school and used it to carry out ram raids on two Angus stores has been jailed.

Colin Simpson left a trail of devastation after reversing the curtain-sided vehicle into the Mayfield Foods store on Arbroath’s Mayfield Terrace.

He then targeted the nearby Co-op store, which was saved from worse damage by its overhanging roof.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 32-year-old also damaged a wall and several cars during his rampage on March 22 last year.

One vehicle owner was disabled and was forced to use taxis while her car was off the road.

The ULearn LGV driving school, which owned the stolen vehicle, was forced to cease operation for a period.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Simpson he should be “ashamed” of his actions and he had considered remitting the case to the High Court for tougher sentencing.

He said: “You drove the lorry through the wall of where it was being kept. You drove the lorry into the front of a store and stole a till.

“You reversed it into the Co-op next door, only being stopped by the roof overhang.

“And on making off you collided with four different vehicles causing significant damage.

“Your culpability was high and… your conduct resulted in a significant degree of harm – you steal a lorry and carry out what is colloquially termed a ram raid.”

However, the sheriff ultimately decided his sentencing powers were adequate and jailed Simpson for a total of two years, six months and 16 days.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said the damage to the lorry cost £9,000 to repair, while the damage to the cars totalled more than £12,000.

The damage to the Mayfield Foods store cost more than £21,000 to rectify and their business losses were £800, while the Co-op store suffered just under £1,000 of damage.

Simpson, currently a prisoner at Perth, was convicted of acting with another to steal the lorry from Brands Yard on Dens Road, Arbroath, on March 22.

They then used it to break into the Mayfield Foods store where they stole a till and contents, before reversing it into the Co-Op in an attempt to steal.

Simpson also failed to stop or report casing damage to vehicles on Brechin Road and Lethnot Road.

‘Worst’ lorry to steal

David Hall, who runs ULearn LGV driving school, previously told The Courier the vehicle was one of just a few on the road.

He said: “It is absolutely gutting.

“I’ve got other lorries but that’s not the point – it’s eight years of hard work getting that lorry into the condition it is in and it’s just been destroyed.

“That specific vehicle is a learning vehicle and an ex-MoD vehicle and I can’t get another one. There are very few of them on the road.

“It is the worst one they could have taken.

“It has dual control and has a tow bar so it takes a trailer and it’s a specific size of trailer as well, it is all one matching vehicle.”

