Trio jailed for Glenrothes machete attack on wrong man

Three men who took part in a brutal machete attack on a victim who was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” were jailed for a total of more than 17 years.

Andrew Mooney, 38, Christopher McGahey, 42, and 37-year-old Darren Sturgeon acted together in the assault on their victim, who was struck on the head and body with the weapon at a car park in Glenrothes.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh said it appeared from the evidence he was not the intended target.

Lady Haldane said: “He quite literally was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The victim was seriously injured and the judge said a victim impact statement made it clear he suffered “profound and long-lasting psychological effects”.

McGahey was found guilty of assault to severe injury and danger of life by a jury after an earlier trial and his two co-accused admitted the offence, which happened at South Street on December 21 2023.

Sentences

Lady Haldane told McGahey his motivation was money he was told he would be paid for threatening the man who was the target of the criminal action, but in reality a “totally innocent bystander” became the victim.

She jailed McGahey, who was convicted of attempted murder as a teenager, for six years for his role in the attack and a further year for being concerned in the supply of cocaine after about £2000-worth of the Class A drug was found at his home in Rutherglen on January 19 last year.

Sturgeon was jailed for five years and three months but his sentence will begin at the end of an eight-year prison term he is currently serving for causing the deaths of two pensioners by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced last year after admitting killing a pair of grandfathers in Rutherglen in November 2022, when he was “steaming”.

Mooney was sentenced to five years and five months imprisonment after the judge told him there was no alternative to a custodial sentence given the severity of the attack.

The trio, who all come from the Glasgow area, originally faced an allegation of attempted murder.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.