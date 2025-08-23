Trio jailed for Glenrothes machete attack on wrong man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Trio jailed for Glenrothes machete attack on wrong man

A judge said the trio's victim was just "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court sign
The trio were jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Three men who took part in a brutal machete attack on a victim who was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” were jailed for a total of more than 17 years.

Andrew Mooney, 38, Christopher McGahey, 42, and 37-year-old Darren Sturgeon acted together in the assault on their victim, who was struck on the head and body with the weapon at a car park in Glenrothes.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh said it appeared from the evidence he was not the intended target.

Lady Haldane said: “He quite literally was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The victim was seriously injured and the judge said a victim impact statement made it clear he suffered “profound and long-lasting psychological effects”.

McGahey was found guilty of assault to severe injury and danger of life by a jury after an earlier trial and his two co-accused admitted the offence, which happened at South Street on December 21 2023.

Sentences

Lady Haldane told McGahey his motivation was money he was told he would be paid for threatening the man who was the target of the criminal action, but in reality a “totally innocent bystander” became the victim.

She jailed McGahey, who was convicted of attempted murder as a teenager, for six years for his role in the attack and a further year for being concerned in the supply of cocaine after about £2000-worth of the Class A drug was found at his home in Rutherglen on January 19 last year.

Sturgeon was jailed for five years and three months but his sentence will begin at the end of an eight-year prison term he is currently serving for causing the deaths of two pensioners by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced last year after admitting killing a pair of grandfathers in Rutherglen in November 2022, when he was “steaming”.

Mooney was sentenced to five years and five months imprisonment after the judge told him there was no alternative to a custodial sentence given the severity of the attack.

The trio, who all come from the Glasgow area, originally faced an allegation of attempted murder.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

