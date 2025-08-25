Nude Fife beach pervert back on register for sex act in front of disgusted women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nude Fife beach pervert back on register for sex act in front of disgusted women

Derek Holliday has been convicted again of a sex offence at a Fife beach.

By Ciaran Shanks
Derek Holliday
Holliday was somewhat more shy about exposing himself as he left Dundee Sheriff Court.

A serial golf course pervert left two women horrified as they witnessed him performing a nude sex act at a Fife beach in the middle of the day.

Derek Holliday is back on the sex offenders register after being caught pleasuring himself in a beach area at Dumbarnie Links in Fife.

His latest offence was committed three years after the pensioner carried out an identical sex act on the Eden course in St Andrews.

Holliday, 74, covered his face as he left Dundee Sheriff Court and will return to the dock for sentencing next month.

It was revealed how two women were sitting on a log at around 1.50pm on May 10 when they saw from a distance away Holliday was naked.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The witnesses initially believed him to be just shirtless.

“He was approximately 20-to-30 metres away.

“At some point, the witnesses observed the accused sat naked with his legs separated and masturbating with his right hand.

“This continued and witnesses left due to feeling uncomfortable.”

Holliday, of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes, was arrested at around 3.30pm that day and made no reply to officers.

In court, he pled guilty to engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of the two women at a beach area next to the prestigious golf links, between Upper Largo and Colinsburgh.

In 2022, the creep was convicted of a similar offence in St Andrews as well as being found naked in a bird hide in Tayport.

He was cleared of criminality in 2012 when a sheriff said he was nothing worse than eccentric after being arrested for allegedly strolling naked on the beach while carrying a bag of male sex toys.

Holliday’s only other conviction follows a two-year prison sentence, reduced on appeal, in 2002 for multiple firearms offences from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Holliday on the sex offenders register on an interim basis ahead of sentencing in September.

