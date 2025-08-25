Nude Fife beach pervert back on register for sex act in front of disgusted women

A serial golf course pervert left two women horrified as they witnessed him performing a nude sex act at a Fife beach in the middle of the day.

Derek Holliday is back on the sex offenders register after being caught pleasuring himself in a beach area at Dumbarnie Links in Fife.

His latest offence was committed three years after the pensioner carried out an identical sex act on the Eden course in St Andrews.

Holliday, 74, covered his face as he left Dundee Sheriff Court and will return to the dock for sentencing next month.

It was revealed how two women were sitting on a log at around 1.50pm on May 10 when they saw from a distance away Holliday was naked.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The witnesses initially believed him to be just shirtless.

“He was approximately 20-to-30 metres away.

“At some point, the witnesses observed the accused sat naked with his legs separated and masturbating with his right hand.

“This continued and witnesses left due to feeling uncomfortable.”

Holliday, of Abbotsford Court in Glenrothes, was arrested at around 3.30pm that day and made no reply to officers.

In court, he pled guilty to engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of the two women at a beach area next to the prestigious golf links, between Upper Largo and Colinsburgh.

In 2022, the creep was convicted of a similar offence in St Andrews as well as being found naked in a bird hide in Tayport.

He was cleared of criminality in 2012 when a sheriff said he was nothing worse than eccentric after being arrested for allegedly strolling naked on the beach while carrying a bag of male sex toys.

Holliday’s only other conviction follows a two-year prison sentence, reduced on appeal, in 2002 for multiple firearms offences from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Holliday on the sex offenders register on an interim basis ahead of sentencing in September.

