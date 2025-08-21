Former kickboxing champion jailed again for Dundee domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former kickboxing champion jailed again for Dundee domestic abuse

Stephen Traynor began harassing his victim almost immediately after being released from a prison term.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stephen Traynor
Domestic abuser Stephen Traynor was a champion kickboxer. Image: Twitter/ X

A serial domestic abuser is back in prison after bombarding his anguished ex-partner almost immediately after being released from a previous spell behind bars.

Former kickboxing champion Stephen Traynor had previously been locked up for abusing the woman in Dundee between 2019 and 2023.

A 10-year non-harassment order did not deter him from hounding the woman, who had been assaulted and threatened with death at the brute’s hands.

Traynor, 39, admitted a nine-month course of abuse and breaching two separate non-harassment orders.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how between July 2024 and May this year, Traynor persistently contacted the woman by phone, text and in person and sent her a video recording of himself.

Pestered on holiday

Prosecutor Andrew Brown said Traynor contacted his ex by phone after being released from a prison sentence imposed for violent conduct towards her.

Traynor started by trying to add the woman’s friend on social media while they were on holiday in Italy.

She believed this was a bid to see photos of her and when Traynor tracked her down, he approached and said he missed her and would not hurt her.

The woman then received contact from him multiple times a day and felt she had to answer the “paranoid and suspicious” offender.

In March this year, the woman was having a day out with her family in Pitlochry when Traynor phoned her several times to say he had made plans for her birthday.

When she said she had other things on, he became aggressive and later sprinted after her car in Dundee to tell her she had ruined his plans.

Stephen Traynor.
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter/ X

In April, Traynor sent the woman a video of his face, bleeding, with the caption: “This will make you happy.”

He continued to bombard her with unwanted contact until being returned to HMP Perth.

Traynor appeared for sentencing via video link following the preparation of reports.

Sentencing

Scott Mackie, defending, reiterated Traynor had never been given the opportunity to cooperate with the Caledonian Project for domestic offenders.

“I have given careful consideration to such an order and it might prevent you offending again and protecting the complainer,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Traynor.

“However, that ignores other relevant factors.

“The offence occurred immediately upon your release from custody.

“You persistently and blatantly breached the orders.

“I have read the victim impact statement and it’s very clear your actions continued and exacerbated the distress she has suffered as a result of the relationship with you.”

Traynor was sentenced to 24 months in prison and made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

A decade-long non-harassment order was also imposed.

