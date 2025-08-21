Former kickboxing champion jailed again for Dundee domestic abuse

A serial domestic abuser is back in prison after bombarding his anguished ex-partner almost immediately after being released from a previous spell behind bars.

Former kickboxing champion Stephen Traynor had previously been locked up for abusing the woman in Dundee between 2019 and 2023.

A 10-year non-harassment order did not deter him from hounding the woman, who had been assaulted and threatened with death at the brute’s hands.

Traynor, 39, admitted a nine-month course of abuse and breaching two separate non-harassment orders.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how between July 2024 and May this year, Traynor persistently contacted the woman by phone, text and in person and sent her a video recording of himself.

Pestered on holiday

Prosecutor Andrew Brown said Traynor contacted his ex by phone after being released from a prison sentence imposed for violent conduct towards her.

Traynor started by trying to add the woman’s friend on social media while they were on holiday in Italy.

She believed this was a bid to see photos of her and when Traynor tracked her down, he approached and said he missed her and would not hurt her.

The woman then received contact from him multiple times a day and felt she had to answer the “paranoid and suspicious” offender.

In March this year, the woman was having a day out with her family in Pitlochry when Traynor phoned her several times to say he had made plans for her birthday.

When she said she had other things on, he became aggressive and later sprinted after her car in Dundee to tell her she had ruined his plans.

In April, Traynor sent the woman a video of his face, bleeding, with the caption: “This will make you happy.”

He continued to bombard her with unwanted contact until being returned to HMP Perth.

Traynor appeared for sentencing via video link following the preparation of reports.

Sentencing

Scott Mackie, defending, reiterated Traynor had never been given the opportunity to cooperate with the Caledonian Project for domestic offenders.

“I have given careful consideration to such an order and it might prevent you offending again and protecting the complainer,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Traynor.

“However, that ignores other relevant factors.

“The offence occurred immediately upon your release from custody.

“You persistently and blatantly breached the orders.

“I have read the victim impact statement and it’s very clear your actions continued and exacerbated the distress she has suffered as a result of the relationship with you.”

Traynor was sentenced to 24 months in prison and made subject to a 12-month supervised release order.

A decade-long non-harassment order was also imposed.

