Vulnerable Dundee pensioner battered in own home for £40

Tia McMillan attacked the man for the paltry sum, leaving him needing hospital treatment.

By Ciaran Shanks
Tia McMillan
Tia McMillan. Image: Facebook

A vulnerable pensioner was battered with a drill box and wooden tables in his Dundee home because he would not give his attacker £40.

Tia McMillan relentlessly assaulted the man in the Charleston area before making off out the bathroom window with cash, two bank cards and a mobile phone.

The 67-year-old man, who uses a four-wheel walker, spent time in hospital and was treated for a suspected concussion.

Multiple offender McMillan was released on bail in order to engage with social workers ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

The victim knew McMillan, 44, through another man and would regularly attend his home to wash clothes or borrow money.

Struggle over cash

The court heard how the man used a rollator because of his mobility issues and required hearing aids.

He let McMillan inside his home at 10.45am on the day in question but refused to give her £40 she asked for because he had not been to the bank.

Irate McMillan grabbed the man’s phone while he sat on a chair and shouted: “You give other people money so give me it now.”

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said: “The accused forcibly pushed him back.

“The victim managed to stand and shout ‘that’s enough, you need to go’.

“The accused picked up a green drill box and repeatedly struck him on the head and body.

“She picked up wooden tables and repeatedly struck him on the head and body resulting in the tables being damaged.”

Victim left distressed

The helpless man lifted his arms to defend himself in the hallway but McMillan thumped him with picture frames from the wall, still while demanding £40.

She pinned him to a bed before emptying his wallet and fleeing out the bathroom window.

Ms Farmer said the man grabbed McMillan’s rucksack before she fell to the ground.

Another man found the victim outside appearing “distressed” and with cuts and grazing to his face.

McMillan, of Dundee, pled guilty to assaulting and robbing the man on January 22 2024.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month.

