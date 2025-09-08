Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out

The case has hung over Coray Tierney for years, a court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Coray Tierney
Coray Tierney.

A Dundee man accused of hacking the FBI website in a cyber attack has had the case against him thrown out.

Hacking accused Coray Tierney was due to go on trial this week in connection with a series of online attacks on banks and the US-based crime agency.

But prosecutors failed to bring the expert witnesses they required to give evidence against the 23-year-old.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court the case against Tierney was based primarily on a report by cyber crime experts.

However, she asked for the trial to be adjourned because they were unavailable as they had been sent on a once-a-year training course.

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, opposed the motion and told the court the case had been hanging over his client for years.

“He pleads not guilty and is ready to proceed to trial. This is the second trial diet and there have been four case management hearings.

“This is the third motion to adjourn on the same basis and the previous two were refused.

“It’s been the same reason each time – that the authors of the cyber crime report won’t be available.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
The matter has been raised repeatedly at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The solicitor went on to point out witnesses have not been cited from the organisations affected by the alleged activities.

Tierney denied carrying out cyber attacks from his home between December 1 2021 and March 19 2023, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act s3.

He denied acts that “did intend to or were reckless as to whether it would enable him to impair the operation of the computer, and did distribute denial of service cyber attacks against computers belonging to named organisations.”

They included Epic Games Ltd – creators of online game Fortnite – anti-virus operator Malwarebytes, HSBC, the Bank of Israel and the FBI.

Mr Watt said: “I do have some reservations about this case.

“I note the nature of the allegation and the Crown don’t seem to have witnesses cited from the FBI, the Bank of Israel or HSBC.

“I have the cybercrime report but I don’t think it assists in any great detail.

“It looks like some screenshots anyone could have taken off a computer screen.

“They may be making the inference but there is nothing to suggest how that hacking may or may not have taken place.

“There is nothing in the report from anyone who has been hacked or is alleged to have been hacked.”

HSBC sign
HSBC was one of the complainers named in the charge.

Previously, a sheriff said the matter was so potentially serious “a desertion wouldn’t do” and deferred the case.

But when it was called on Monday, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning it could potentially be re-raised at a later date.

