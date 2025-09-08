Case of Dundee man accused of hacking FBI and major banks is thrown out

A Dundee man accused of hacking the FBI website in a cyber attack has had the case against him thrown out.

Hacking accused Coray Tierney was due to go on trial this week in connection with a series of online attacks on banks and the US-based crime agency.

But prosecutors failed to bring the expert witnesses they required to give evidence against the 23-year-old.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court the case against Tierney was based primarily on a report by cyber crime experts.

However, she asked for the trial to be adjourned because they were unavailable as they had been sent on a once-a-year training course.

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, opposed the motion and told the court the case had been hanging over his client for years.

“He pleads not guilty and is ready to proceed to trial. This is the second trial diet and there have been four case management hearings.

“This is the third motion to adjourn on the same basis and the previous two were refused.

“It’s been the same reason each time – that the authors of the cyber crime report won’t be available.”

The solicitor went on to point out witnesses have not been cited from the organisations affected by the alleged activities.

Tierney denied carrying out cyber attacks from his home between December 1 2021 and March 19 2023, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act s3.

He denied acts that “did intend to or were reckless as to whether it would enable him to impair the operation of the computer, and did distribute denial of service cyber attacks against computers belonging to named organisations.”

They included Epic Games Ltd – creators of online game Fortnite – anti-virus operator Malwarebytes, HSBC, the Bank of Israel and the FBI.

Mr Watt said: “I do have some reservations about this case.

“I note the nature of the allegation and the Crown don’t seem to have witnesses cited from the FBI, the Bank of Israel or HSBC.

“I have the cybercrime report but I don’t think it assists in any great detail.

“It looks like some screenshots anyone could have taken off a computer screen.

“They may be making the inference but there is nothing to suggest how that hacking may or may not have taken place.

“There is nothing in the report from anyone who has been hacked or is alleged to have been hacked.”

Previously, a sheriff said the matter was so potentially serious “a desertion wouldn’t do” and deferred the case.

But when it was called on Monday, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning it could potentially be re-raised at a later date.

