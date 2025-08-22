Friday court round-up — Cannabis driver and prison death probe

A takeaway driver caught driving while nearly six times the legal cannabis limit has been fined £400 and banned for 16 months and fined £400.

Hudayi Akarsu appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving his Mercedes A class on Jamphlars Road, Cardenen, with excess THC (11mics/ 2).

Akarsu, 42, of Gillie Court, Dunfermline, assisted in court by a Turkish interpreter, already hasd six penalty points on his licence for speeding offences.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat said it was around 9.30pm on February 5 this year when police on patrol had cause to stop Akarsu and test him.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said Akarsu had taken cannabis “a few days before” but did not appreciate it would bring such a reading by the time he was driving.

Ms Buist said her client has since given up his part-time job as a takeaway delivery, partly because he sold his car.

Building scam

A rogue tradesman cheated his former employers out of thousands of pounds worth of building material for a private DIY job in Perth. Karol Bogusz from Fife persuaded staff at the city’s Jewson store to invoice his old bosses for items he was using to do up a property after he had left the company.

Fatal accident inquiry

A statutory fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held after the death in custody at Perth Prison of Francis Docherty, 57.

Mr Docherty was found in his cell in the evening of Sunday January 23 2022.

A preliminary hearing will be held on October 2 2025 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The purpose of an FAI)includes determining the cause and circumstances of death and to establish what steps could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Pervert pensioner

A Fife pensioner who sent a schoolgirl sexualised messages on social media has been placed on the sex offenders register. During chats over Facebook Messenger, James Nisbet, 69, made comments about the teenager’s breasts and asked whether she had had sex.

Acquitted after trial

A Fife man was acquitted by a jury of an alleged life-endangering attack on an ex-partner at her Dundee home.

Andrew Smart, 61, denied the woman’s claims in a trial he strangled her and made threats to kill her after she punched him in the nose for trying to kiss her on his 60th birthday at the flat on January 16 last year.

Smart said the woman attacked him during a manic episode and he was trying to restrain her.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the pair had been in a relationship in the mid-1990s and remained friends

The court was told they had been drinking in St Andrews and returned to the flat, “quite drunk” and went to sleep in her bed.

She said she woke and punched Smart because he would not stop trying to kiss her.

She said she thought she would be killed when he put his hands around her neck.

Smart, of Guardbridge, told the trial he woke to the woman’s teeth “clamped” into his arm, before passing out and coming to as she grabbed his face with her fingers.

He said he restrained her by holding her neck on the bed, adding: “It was like she was having a fit or a seizure, it was like she was in another world.”

Smart himself went to police that day to report his concerns about the woman’s welfare and showed police scratch and bite marks. The complainer said they were caused as she struggled to break free.

The jury found Smart not guilty by majority.

Fireball crash

A teenager who caused a car to burst into flames after a catastrophic crash in Fife was narrowly spared a jail term. Josh McBride, 19, was driving illegally and with cocaine in his system when he fell asleep at the wheel and smashed into a taxi on Dairsie’s Main Street.

Two times drink-driver

A Fife man who twice drove dangerously while under the influence of alcohol in incidents two weeks apart has been told to do 280 hours of unpaid work.

Luis Dobell, 20, of Laverock Terrace, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to four charges.

On July 24 this year on Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes, the A92, High Street, Freuchie and elsewhere he drove while more than twice the drink-drive limit (54mics/22).

He was driving dangerously by repeatedly driving at excessive speed, failing to stop for a pursuing police vehicle, repeatedly swerving onto the opposing carriageway and driving into the path of oncoming motor vehicles.

Dobell drove a different car while nearly twice the drink-drive limit (42mics/22) at Craigmead, Falkland to Leslie Road, on July 11 this year.

Again, he drove the car dangerously in an erratic manner, forcing other vehicles using the roadway to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

