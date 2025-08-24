Naked Perth pensioner, 71, on register for alarming window displays

A naked pensioner who exposed himself to women hanging out their washing has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Pensioner John McHoul was seen multiple times standing at the window of his Perth city centre home, carrying out a solo sex act.

The 71-year-old’s unwanted displays went on for nearly six months.

Eventually, two victims – both exasperated by having to run back inside whenever he appeared at his window – reported the incidents to police.

McHoul appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to both victims with the intention that they would see them.

It happened several times between January 1 and June 26 this year.

Exposed himself to women

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said both complainers were unknown to McHoul but lived in the same area.

She said the first woman was outside in a communal garden area when she saw McHoul at his bedroom window.

He was naked and visibly indulging in a solo sex act, the court heard.

“This caused the complainer to become alarmed and return to her home address,” said Ms Hodgson.

“This happened on multiple days.

“The witnesses could recall at least five incidences of this happening.”

Ms Hodgson said a second woman was subjected to “the exact same behaviour”.

“This happened during the first days of June.

“Again, she was hanging out her clothing when she noticed the accused.

“She immediately went back inside.”

Arrest

The woman contacted her friend, the first complainer, and they decided to go to the police together.

The accused was arrested but made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told McHoul: “Because of the nature of this charge, I cannot deal with this today.

“Your bail will be continued, but effectively from today you will be placed on the sex offenders register.”

McHoul was told the amount of time he spends on the register will be determined at his sentencing hearing in October.

