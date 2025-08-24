Naked Perth pensioner, 71, on register for alarming window displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Naked Perth pensioner, 71, on register for alarming window displays

Pensioner John McHoul was seen multiple times standing at the window of his Perth city centre home and carrying out a solo sex act.

By Jamie Buchan
John McHoul. Image: Facebook
A naked pensioner who exposed himself to women hanging out their washing has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Pensioner John McHoul was seen multiple times standing at the window of his Perth city centre home, carrying out a solo sex act.

The 71-year-old’s unwanted displays went on for nearly six months.

Eventually, two victims – both exasperated by having to run back inside whenever he appeared at his window – reported the incidents to police.

McHoul appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to both victims with the intention that they would see them.

It happened several times between January 1 and June 26 this year.

Exposed himself to women

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said both complainers were unknown to McHoul but lived in the same area.

She said the first woman was outside in a communal garden area when she saw McHoul at his bedroom window.

He was naked and visibly indulging in a solo sex act, the court heard.

John McHoul.
“This caused the complainer to become alarmed and return to her home address,” said Ms Hodgson.

“This happened on multiple days.

“The witnesses could recall at least five incidences of this happening.”

Ms Hodgson said a second woman was subjected to “the exact same behaviour”.

“This happened during the first days of June.

“Again, she was hanging out her clothing when she noticed the accused.

“She immediately went back inside.”

Arrest

The woman contacted her friend, the first complainer, and they decided to go to the police together.

The accused was arrested but made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told McHoul: “Because of the nature of this charge, I cannot deal with this today.

“Your bail will be continued, but effectively from today you will be placed on the sex offenders register.”

McHoul was told the amount of time he spends on the register will be determined at his sentencing hearing in October.

