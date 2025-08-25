Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92

A teenage mechanic caught driving at 115mph on the A92 in Fife has been allowed to keep his licence – and his job.

Jamie Mackay appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to speeding in his Audi A1 between Lochgelly and Halbeath on February 26 this year.

Mackay, who lives in Kirkcaldy but plans to move home to the Highlands to work as a HGV technician, claimed he was driving to the outskirts of Glasgow late at night to help a friend with a young child who was stranded with a flat tyre.

Sheriff Paul Reid told him the speed was “grossly irresponsible” but took into account his relative youth and mitigatory circumstances and was “marginally persuaded” against disqualification.

The sheriff gave him five penalty points and told him it puts him on the “very cusp” of a ban – as a new driver within two years of passing his test, six or more points would mean the licence being revoked.

He was also fined £750.

The sheriff told Mackay: “The discount (for the early guilty plea) is not imposing a period of disqualification, which I suspect a number of my colleagues would have done as they would have viewed your youth as an aggravating factor.”

He told Mackay to focus on his job, adding: “Don’t make me look naïve or stupid by giving you a chance and try and take advantage of it.”

New job opportunity

Prosecutor Jonathan Bruce told the court police on mobile patrol at around 11pm saw the Audi being driven westbound and a speed track clocked it at 115mph.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Mackay was the only person in the car after receiving a phone call from a friend who advised she and another pal were stranded with a six-month-old baby on the outskirts of Glasgow, with a flat tyre.

The lawyer said Mackay was woken up and agreed to assist them.

He slowed down when he realised the speed he was doing before he knew the police were there, Mr Flett said.

“It’s a case of setting off in some haste because of a fairly urgent and pressing situation and he realised he was driving at excessive speed and slowed down.”

Mr Flett said Mackay is in full-time employment with an auto care company and as an almost fully qualified mechanic, his driving licence is probably essential to employment.

The solicitor said Mackay hopes on full qualification to take up employment in Brora, Sutherland, as an HGV mechanic, where he grew up.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.