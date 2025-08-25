Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92

Jamie Mackay narrowly kept his licence - and his job.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jamie Mackay
Jamie Mackay. Image: Facebook

A teenage mechanic caught driving at 115mph on the A92 in Fife has been allowed to keep his licence – and his job.

Jamie Mackay appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to speeding in his Audi A1 between Lochgelly and Halbeath on February 26 this year.

Mackay, who lives in Kirkcaldy but plans to move home to the Highlands to work as a HGV technician, claimed he was driving to the outskirts of Glasgow late at night to help a friend with a young child who was stranded with a flat tyre.

Sheriff Paul Reid told him the speed was “grossly irresponsible” but took into account his relative youth and mitigatory circumstances and was “marginally persuaded” against disqualification.

The sheriff gave him five penalty points and told him it puts him on the “very cusp” of a ban – as a new driver within two years of passing his test, six or more points would mean the licence being revoked.

He was also fined £750.

The sheriff told Mackay: “The discount (for the early guilty plea) is not imposing a period of disqualification, which I suspect a number of my colleagues would have done as they would have viewed your youth as an aggravating factor.”

He told Mackay to focus on his job, adding: “Don’t make me look naïve or stupid by giving you a chance and try and take advantage of it.”

New job opportunity

Prosecutor Jonathan Bruce told the court police on mobile patrol at around 11pm saw the Audi being driven westbound and a speed track clocked it at 115mph.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Mackay was the only person in the car after receiving a phone call from a friend who advised she and another pal were stranded with a six-month-old baby on the outskirts of Glasgow, with a flat tyre.

The lawyer said Mackay was woken up and agreed to assist them.

He slowed down when he realised the speed he was doing before he knew the police were there, Mr Flett said.

“It’s a case of setting off in some haste because of a fairly urgent and pressing situation and he realised he was driving at excessive speed and slowed down.”

Mr Flett said Mackay is in full-time employment with an auto care company and as an almost fully qualified mechanic, his driving licence is probably essential to employment.

The solicitor said Mackay hopes on full qualification to take up employment in Brora, Sutherland, as an HGV mechanic, where he grew up.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

