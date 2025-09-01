Man found guilty of causing young mum’s death in Perthshire crash as family hit out at his ‘lack of remorse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found guilty of causing young mum’s death in Perthshire crash as family hit out at his ‘lack of remorse’

The family of Rebecca Sivyer say they were pleased that a jury "saw through Steven Allan's attempt to avoid being held accountable".

By Jamie Buchan & James Mulholland
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.

The mother of a young woman killed in a Perthshire road crash has said punishment for the driver responsible should reflect his “lack of remorse” and the lack of respect he has shown for her grieving family.

Steven Allan has been found guilty of causing 23-year-old Rebecca Sivyer’s death by dangerous driving on the A94 Coupar Angus to Meigle road.

The single-vehicle crash happened on August 22 2021.

Miss Sivyer, a mother-of-one, was so severely injured she died at the scene.

Allan, 33, from Alyth, denied dangerous driving, claiming Rebecca had grabbed the steering wheel of his Vauxhall Corsa before the vehicle crashed into a tree.

He was convicted after a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He will be sentenced next month.

Tributes to ‘bubbly, confident’ young mum

Following the verdict, Rebecca’s mother Wendy Ghekis issued a statement through Digby Brown solicitors.

“We are pleased the jury saw through Steven Allan’s attempt to avoid being held responsible for his actions which cost our beloved Becca her life,” she said.

Rebecca Sivyer.

“We now hope the punishment reflects his lack of remorse for causing Becca’s death and his lack of respect for her grieving family.”

Ms Ghekis, who previously described her daughter as “bubbly, confident and always happy,” continued: “With every day that goes by we are painfully reminded we won’t get to share life’s precious milestones with Becca.

Rebecca’s family paid tribute one year on from the crash on the A94 between Meigle and Coupar Angus.

“Her young daughter Millie has lost sharing the future with her mum.”

Digby Brown confirmed that it was supporting the family on a separate legal matter.

Custody warning

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Allan had been travelling with the young mum on the A94 Perth to Forfar road in the moments before her death.

A jury heard how the delivery driver had used his mobile phone before he lost control of his car, causing it to cross onto the other side of the road before it struck a fence.

The court also heard that it the collided a tree causing Rebecca to be severely injured.

Despite police concluding there was enough evidence to show that Allan had broken the law, he denied any wrongdoing.

He told defence advocate Gary Allan KC: “She grabbed the steering wheel. I have kept it to myself for four years.”

Following the guilty verdict, defence lawyer Mark Moir KC – who appeared on behalf of Mr Allan – told Judge Lady Carmichael that the accused appreciated that a custodial sentence would be at the “forefront” of her mind.

However, Lady Carmichael continued Allan’s bail and ordered a report to be prepared into his background.

She said: “I will permit you to remain at liberty. You will return to court in October.”

Claimed there was no argument

The collision took place approximately 50 metres north east of Viewbank Cottage, Coupar Angus, Perthshire,.

The couple had recently started dating.

In evidence, Allan told the court of how Rebecca, or Becca as she was known to close friends and family, was happy in the moments before the incident.

He said: “I had just booked a hotel for Aberdeen for the following Saturday night.”

Allan said that it was Rebecca who caused the collision that killed her.

Edinburgh High Court exterior
The trial was held at the the High Court in Edinburgh

He said: “She grabbed the steering wheel.”

Mr Allan asked his client: “Are you able to help us with why she did that?”

Allan replied: “No.”

The advocate then asked: “Was it in the middle of a row?”

The accused replied: “No.”

Allan told the court that he wasn’t lying and he was giving a true account of what caused the collision.

He added: “It happened so fast.”

The defence lawyer then asked: “You must have got a fright?”

His client replied: “Possibly.”

Allan said he also suffered injuries in the collision and that he had spent three weeks in hospital and four months at home recovering.

‘Anxious and concerning’ case

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told the jury in her closing speech that the evidence pointed to Allan’s account being inaccurate.

She said that police had built a case which showed that he had been driving dangerously in the moments leading up to the collision which claimed Rebecca’s life.

She added: “I invite you to reject the explanation offered by the accused. It did not happen.”

Following conviction, it emerged that Allan had no previous convictions.

Lady Carmichael imposed an interim driving disqualification.

She also thanked the jury for their work. She said that any case involving loss of life was “anxious and concerning.”

Allan was then allowed to leave the dock.

A woman sitting in the public benches described him as being a “piece of s**t” – she was told to “stop it” by another member of the public.

