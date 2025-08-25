Shamed Dundee cafe boss caught sexting ‘schoolgirl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Shamed Dundee cafe boss caught sexting ‘schoolgirl’

Omar Sohail quit as a director just days after being snared in an online paedophile hunter sting.

By Ross Gardiner
Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The former boss of a Dundee cafe has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting sending a torrent of sick messages to what he believed was a teenage schoolgirl.

Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted hounding the “youngster” with filth over a six day period in May last year.

The barista sent her a graphic photo, encouraged her to perform a sex act on herself and tried to meet up with her for illicit encounters.

However, he was in fact engaged in conversation with an adult member of an online paedophile hunters group.

Details of his sick chats were later passed on to police.

Omar Sohail, pictured in 2023, resigned as a director at the Samo’r Cafe. Image: DCT Media

Sohail is now on the sex offenders register and will be interviewed by social workers before being sentenced in October.

Public records show he stood down as a director of a popular Dundee cafe company shortly after his arrest.

Admissions

Sohail’s case initially began life on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint at an earlier hearing.

The 34-year-old, of Constitution Street in Dundee, pled guilty to attempting to cause a child to participate in sexual activity and look at sexual images and to attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

His offending took place between May 21 and 26 last year.

He admitted that during this period, he sent messages to “Melissa” – someone he believed to be a girl aged between 13 and 15.

Sohail repeatedly made sexual remarks, sent her images of a penis, encouraged her to masturbate and encouraged her to meet him to engage in sexual activity.

Sohail admitted he sent the messages with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification or to humiliate, alarm or distress the “girl”.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear deferred sentencing until October 9 and ordered background reports.

The sheriff continued Sohail’s bail and placed him on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

Sohail will find out how long he will remain subject to the mandatory notification requirements at the next calling of his case.

Barista and entrepreneur Sohail was appointed as a director of Samo’r Cafe, based in Menzieshill, in April 2023.

Sohail resigned from the company on May 31 last year, less than a week after his offending came to a conclusion.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Not bothered and overexposed
Jamie Mackay
Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92
Tia McMillan
Vulnerable Dundee pensioner battered in own home for £40
Derek Holliday
Nude Fife beach pervert back on register for sex act in front of disgusted…
Christopher Maher
Pensioner convicted of child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus spanning 40 years
ram raided shop and the lorry used
Lorry ram raider left trail of destruction in Angus
John McHoul. Image: Facebook
Naked Perth pensioner, 71, on register for alarming window displays
Edinburgh High Court sign
Trio jailed for Glenrothes machete attack on wrong man
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cannabis driver and prison death probe
James Nisbet
Fife pensioner targeted schoolgirl with sick messages on Facebook