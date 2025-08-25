Shamed Dundee cafe boss caught sexting ‘schoolgirl’

The former boss of a Dundee cafe has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting sending a torrent of sick messages to what he believed was a teenage schoolgirl.

Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted hounding the “youngster” with filth over a six day period in May last year.

The barista sent her a graphic photo, encouraged her to perform a sex act on herself and tried to meet up with her for illicit encounters.

However, he was in fact engaged in conversation with an adult member of an online paedophile hunters group.

Details of his sick chats were later passed on to police.

Sohail is now on the sex offenders register and will be interviewed by social workers before being sentenced in October.

Public records show he stood down as a director of a popular Dundee cafe company shortly after his arrest.

Admissions

Sohail’s case initially began life on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint at an earlier hearing.

The 34-year-old, of Constitution Street in Dundee, pled guilty to attempting to cause a child to participate in sexual activity and look at sexual images and to attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

His offending took place between May 21 and 26 last year.

He admitted that during this period, he sent messages to “Melissa” – someone he believed to be a girl aged between 13 and 15.

Sohail repeatedly made sexual remarks, sent her images of a penis, encouraged her to masturbate and encouraged her to meet him to engage in sexual activity.

Sohail admitted he sent the messages with the intention of obtaining sexual gratification or to humiliate, alarm or distress the “girl”.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear deferred sentencing until October 9 and ordered background reports.

The sheriff continued Sohail’s bail and placed him on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

Sohail will find out how long he will remain subject to the mandatory notification requirements at the next calling of his case.

Barista and entrepreneur Sohail was appointed as a director of Samo’r Cafe, based in Menzieshill, in April 2023.

Sohail resigned from the company on May 31 last year, less than a week after his offending came to a conclusion.

