Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino

An Arbroath pensioner left a motorcyclist with a broken leg, collarbone and 21 fractured ribs after making a poorly timed right-turn at an Angus junction.

Dorothy Garbett appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit causing serious injury to biker Duane Barbour on October 26 last year.

The 78-year-old admitted she failed to keep proper lookout for other road users and attempted to execute a right-hand turn on the B965 Station Road at Friockheim.

She drove across the carriageway and into the path of motorcyclist Mr Barbour, colliding with him and damaging his bike.

Prosecutor Kate Scarborough explained Mr Barbour suffered a broken right leg, a break to the left side of his collarbone and 21 broken ribs.

“The complainer had no real recollection of the collision,” she said.

Mr Barbour had clamps fitted as part of his recovery.

Garbett, of Nectan Terrace, Arbroath, was interviewed by social workers before her sentencing hearing.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “She’s deeply remorseful.”

First offender Garbett was fined £520 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown and disqualified from driving for a year.

Bomb maker sparked village alert

A spurned lover who built a stockpile of home-made bombs using ingredients he purchased from Amazon and threatened to use them against his ex-wife has avoided further punishment. James Boyd, 48, showed off the improvised explosive devices to two friends and told them he planned to target his ex and her new partner.

Boyd sparked a full-scale bomb scare in the village of Glamis after he was reported for bragging about his plans to Stewart and Kimberley Craig in August or September 2023.

He claimed he was building the devices to smoke rabbits out, but a jury found him guilty of making threats to harm his former partner and her new boyfriend. Boyd avoided further punishment when he returned to court for sentencing, having already spent nearly two years on remand.

Thieves struck across Fife and Perthshire

Three men have admitted their roles in a spate of vehicle thefts across Fife and Perthshire. Connor Macmillan, 28, Calvin Sturrock and Derrin Gunn, both 21, admitted a total of 15 charges. Evidence linking the men to the crimes came mostly in the form of photos, videos and mobile phone texts. Sheriff James Williamson jailed Macmillan for 18 months and handed 225 hours of unpaid work and a six-month tagging order – with an 8pm-6am curfew – each to Sturrock and Gunn.

Gambled with the law

An accountancy student from Cupar’s trip to the Grosvenor Casino in Dundee proved to be a costly one when he was spotted drink driving outside.

Harris Ingram, 19, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (89 mics/22) in his system on August 1 this year.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said: “The accused attended at the casino in Dundee.

“Due to his presentation, he was refused entry.

“He has thereafter been observed returning to his vehicle.”

Solicitor Alexandra Short, defending, said: “He’s made a mistake and he understands the gravity of what he’s done.

“He hasn’t driven since this happened.

“He has taken this very seriously and apologises to the court.”

University of Dundee student Ingram, of Sandylands Road in Cupar, was banned from driving for 16 months by Sheriff Neil Kinnear and fined £320.

The sheriff said: “You’re quite a young man, you’ve never been in trouble before. You have a clean licence.

“This seems to be a one-off and a very stupid one-off. It could have been a whole lot worse.

“It seems to be out of character for you.”

Coffee shop boss snared

A Dundee cafe boss was caught sexting with what he believed was a schoolgirl online. Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted hounding the ‘youngster’ with filth over six days in May last year. The teenage girl was actually an adult member of a paedophile hunters group. Sohail, who quit his role at a Dundee coffee shop shortly after his arrest, was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Killer admits prison assault

A convicted killer brutally slashed a gangland thug after discovering he was a sex offender.

Robert Letham attacked Andrew Sinclair after sneaking up behind him as he read a newspaper while both were in HMP Perth.

Letham struck after his apparent concerns about Sinclair being housed in the main prison wing fell on deaf ears.

The 40 year-old appeared at the High Court in Glasgow where he pled guilty to assaulting Sinclair to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Letham was jailed for a minimum 22 years and three months in 2017 for the cold-blooded murder of Steven Russell in the city’s Possilpark.

The 20 year-old was stabbed to death following an earlier row about the killer’s mother.

Letham has since had extra jail-term added to his life sentence for other crimes while behind bars.

He has now been hit with a further five years for this latest offence.

Sinclair meantime was one of six gangland figures jailed for a total of 104 years in 2019 over a string of savage attacks amid a feud between the Lyons and Daniel crime families.

It later emerged that he had previously been jailed for two years for a sex offence against a 13 year-old schoolgirl.

Letham’s attack occurred while Sinclair had been sitting at a table of the communal area of HMP Perth on April 23 2024.

