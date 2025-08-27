Wednesday court roundup — Pop concert sex attack

A Fife pervert groped a waitress in a plush suite at a pop concert.

Artur Sobbek, 51, preyed on the woman at Glasgow’s Hydro arena on October 31 2024, during a concert for German rave band Scooter.

Sobbek had attended the gig and was stood in a VIP area at the time.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Sobbek, of Kirkaldy, Fife, initially stared at the woman which made her feel uncomfortable.

The waitress took the decision not to serve Sobbek unless other members of staff were with her.

Prosecutor Katie Malcolm said: “At 8.20pm, Sobbek approached her while smiling at her.

“He put his hand on her shoulder, ran his hand down her back and touched her buttocks.

“The woman immediately stepped away and said ‘don’t touch me’.”

The woman told her colleagues and was noted to be “visibly upset.”

Police working at the concert were informed and traced Sobbek in order to arrest him.

Sobbek told officers: “I only touched her hand.”

Sobbek pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until October by Sheriff Bernard Ablett.

Sobbek was granted bail and put on the sex offenders register meantime.

Violent robbery

A second woman has been sentenced after a woman was violently robbed in her own Arbroath home.

Earlier this year, Paige Sharp was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to the assault and robbery on Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, on July 16 2024.

Now Michelle Carnegie has appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing, having admitted her role at an earlier hearing.

She admitted that while acting with Sharp, she assaulted the woman and dragged her from a sofa to the ground, repeatedly punched her on the head and body, injuring her, and robber her of a phone, £200 stuffed in the case and drugs.

Carngie, of Brechin Road in Arbroath, attended court with a large suitcase, prepared for prison.

Her criminal record dates back to 2002.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “She does tell me she’s just been given a temporary flat in the last few days.

“There have been other significant issues that have been raised. She does have her family’s support.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown was unimpressed that 43-year-old Carnegie had earlier provided the court with a false address.

She added: “In light of that, I think that any community-based service would just be setting you up to fail.”

Carnegie was jailed for nine months.

Power of attorney fraud

A Perth woman embezzled nearly £10,000 from a “vulnerable” pensioner while acting as power of attorney. Natasha Hunter, also known as Paddick, admitted taking the money from her 79-year-old father-in-law over a five year period. She was said to have “flashed the cash,” buying video games and takeaways – sometimes more than once a day – that she couldn’t afford. A sheriff has called for a proof hearing, after Hunter claimed to social workers someone else was involved in the fraud.

Thief crept into family home

A 39-year-old crack cocaine addict who broke into a Fife home as a family slept and stole a laptop, headphones, tobacco and £40 cash, has been jailed for 16 months.

Scott Paterson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to plead guilty to the break-in and theft at an address in Lyle Crescent, Glenrothes, on August 10 last year.

The court heard he has 62 previous convictions for similar offending.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that a family were in their beds at the address in Lyle Crescent and police were called to another incident in the area at around 2:50am.

Another householder pointed out to police the door to the property was wide open and the officers went to investigate.

It was established a laptop and headset, tobacco and about £40 in cash were missing.

Around 3:30am, Paterson was found lying intoxicated in nearby Macduff Road.

He was handcuffed and found in possession of a £20 note, a pack of tobacco and a head set.

Paterson was taken to hospital.

A police dog handler surveyed the area and found the laptop outside an address near to where Paterson was found.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Paterson, who previously lived in Kirkcaldy but moved to East Kilbride, has no real recollection of events.

The solicitor said his client’s words were he was “out of control on drugs”.

Mr Scott said he suspected Paterson’s motivation had been to try and fund a drug habit at the time.

The solicitor said Paterson has had serious issues with heroin and, latterly, crack cocaine.

Mr Scott pointed out most of the stolen items were recovered.

Sheriff Duff said: “I think it’s someone, a total stranger, breaking into your house when you are asleep in your bed, as are your family. I think that’s the loss, not £20”.

Mr Scott argued there may be some benefit in obtaining a background report for post release supervision for Paterson, suggesting his client’s attitude has changed and he is keen to engage with support services.

Sheriff Duff told Paterson: “I am not looking for a report.

“You have 62 analogous previous convictions, not including your non-analogous previous.

“The only sentence appropriate is a custodial sentence”.

The sheriff jailed Paterson for 16 months, reduced from two years due to his early plea, and ordered this to run consecutively to an existing sentence he is currently serving.

The court heard Paterson has been serving an eight-month sentence with an earliest release date in November.

Serial attacker

A serial attacker who subjected multiple women to rapes at knifepoint in Dundee is facing a lengthy prison sentence. Alexander Steven, 52, brutalised five victims between October 2020 and October 2022. He claimed they were indulging in role play.

