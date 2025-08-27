Wednesday court roundup — Pop concert sex attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Wednesday court roundup — Pop concert sex attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

A Fife pervert groped a waitress in a plush suite at a pop concert.

Artur Sobbek, 51, preyed on the woman at Glasgow’s Hydro arena on October 31 2024, during a concert for German rave band Scooter.

Sobbek had attended the gig and was stood in a VIP area at the time.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Sobbek, of Kirkaldy, Fife, initially stared at the woman which made her feel uncomfortable.

Sobbek struck at Glasgow’s Hydro.

The waitress took the decision not to serve Sobbek unless other members of staff were with her.

Prosecutor Katie Malcolm said: “At 8.20pm, Sobbek approached her while smiling at her.

“He put his hand on her shoulder, ran his hand down her back and touched her buttocks.

“The woman immediately stepped away and said ‘don’t touch me’.”

The woman told her colleagues and was noted to be “visibly upset.”

Police working at the concert were informed and traced Sobbek in order to arrest him.

Sobbek told officers: “I only touched her hand.”

Sobbek pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until October by Sheriff Bernard Ablett.

Sobbek was granted bail and put on the sex offenders register meantime.

Violent robbery

A second woman has been sentenced after a woman was violently robbed in her own Arbroath home.

Earlier this year, Paige Sharp was jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to the assault and robbery on Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, on July 16 2024.

Now Michelle Carnegie has appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing, having admitted her role at an earlier hearing.

She admitted that while acting with Sharp, she assaulted the woman and dragged her from a sofa to the ground, repeatedly punched her on the head and body, injuring her, and robber her of a phone, £200 stuffed in the case and drugs.

Carngie, of Brechin Road in Arbroath, attended court with a large suitcase, prepared for prison.

Her criminal record dates back to 2002.

Paige Sharp
Paige Sharp at a previous court appearance.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “She does tell me she’s just been given a temporary flat in the last few days.

“There have been other significant issues that have been raised. She does have her family’s support.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown was unimpressed that 43-year-old Carnegie had earlier provided the court with a false address.

She added: “In light of that, I think that any community-based service would just be setting you up to fail.”

Carnegie was jailed for nine months.

Power of attorney fraud

A Perth woman embezzled nearly £10,000 from a “vulnerable” pensioner while acting as power of attorney. Natasha Hunter, also known as Paddick, admitted taking the money from her 79-year-old father-in-law over a five year period. She was said to have “flashed the cash,” buying video games and takeaways – sometimes more than once a day – that she couldn’t afford. A sheriff has called for a proof hearing, after Hunter claimed to social workers someone else was involved in the fraud.

Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Thief crept into family home

A 39-year-old crack cocaine addict who broke into a Fife home as a family slept and stole a laptop, headphones, tobacco and £40 cash, has been jailed for 16 months.

Scott Paterson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to plead guilty to the break-in and theft at an address in Lyle Crescent, Glenrothes, on August 10 last year.

The court heard he has 62 previous convictions for similar offending.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that a family were in their beds at the address in Lyle Crescent and police were called to another incident in the area at around 2:50am.

Another householder pointed out to police the door to the property was wide open and the officers went to investigate.

It was established a laptop and headset, tobacco and about £40 in cash were missing.

Around 3:30am, Paterson was found lying intoxicated in nearby Macduff Road.

He was handcuffed and found in possession of a £20 note, a pack of tobacco and a head set.

Paterson was taken to hospital.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A police dog handler surveyed the area and found the laptop outside an address near to where Paterson was found.

Defence lawyer Adam Scott said Paterson, who previously lived in Kirkcaldy but moved to East Kilbride, has no real recollection of events.

The solicitor said his client’s words were he was “out of control on drugs”.

Mr Scott said he suspected Paterson’s motivation had been to try and fund a drug habit at the time.

The solicitor said Paterson has had serious issues with heroin and, latterly, crack cocaine.

Mr Scott pointed out most of the stolen items were recovered.

Sheriff Duff said: “I think it’s someone, a total stranger, breaking into your house when you are asleep in your bed, as are your family. I think that’s the loss, not £20”.

Mr Scott argued there may be some benefit in obtaining a background report for post release supervision for Paterson, suggesting his client’s attitude has changed and he is keen to engage with support services.

Sheriff Duff told Paterson: “I am not looking for a report.

“You have 62 analogous previous convictions, not including your non-analogous previous.

“The only sentence appropriate is a custodial sentence”.

The sheriff jailed Paterson for 16 months, reduced from two years due to his early plea, and ordered this to run consecutively to an existing sentence he is currently serving.

The court heard Paterson has been serving an eight-month sentence with an earliest release date in November.

Serial attacker

A serial attacker who subjected multiple women to rapes at knifepoint in Dundee is facing a lengthy prison sentence. Alexander Steven, 52, brutalised five victims between October 2020 and October 2022. He claimed they were indulging in role play.

Alexander Steven. Image: Police Scotland

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Masked gang members Rhys Ellington, Lee Smith and Stuart Webber outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson
Dundee car thieves sentenced for spate of vehicle raids across Tayside
Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman faces jail for embezzling £10k from Perth pensioner while acting as power of…
Alexander Steven. Image: Police Scotland
Serial attacker faces jail for raping women at knifepoint in Dundee
Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News Agency FORMER nurse Sunitha Kemlo, dob 06/05/1977, leaves Stirling Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to a POUNDS 105,000 fraud providing forged work visas and certificates of sponsorship and bogs job offers to would-be migrants who wanted to work in the care industry in the UK. Sentence was deferred for reports and she was warned she faced jail. See story from Tim Bugler. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Stirlingshire nurse was 'facilitator' in £100,000 migrant worker scam
Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man suffered 'life threatening' injuries after Perth nightclub assault
Frank Stewart was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus creep found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping girl, 14, in Fife
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino
James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced
Calvin Sturrock and Derrin Gunn were sentenced alongside Connor Macmillan, who appeared via videolink from prison.
Thieves sentenced over vehicle raids across Fife and Perthshire