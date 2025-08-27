Angus creep found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping girl, 14, in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus creep found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping girl, 14, in Fife

When Frank Stewart was challenged about his behaviour, he responded: 'I'm sorry, we've all done things we're not proud of.'

By Ross Gardiner
Frank Stewart was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court.
A man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls in Fife and Angus said “we’ve all done things we’re not proud of” when challenged.

Frank Stewart initially denied the attacks and protested: “I’m not a paedophile”.

But jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court unanimously agreed that the 23-year-old carried one of his victims, then aged 14, into another room and abused her all while she was asleep and incapable of giving consent.

His DNA was found in the crotch of her underwear and traces of his saliva were found on the chest of the jumpsuit she was wearing that night.

Stewart went on to abuse a second girl in Forfar a year later by groping her and repeatedly trying to kiss her.

He is now on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced after being interviewed by social workers.

Carried victim off

After two days of deliberations, the jury convicted Stewart of sexually assaulting his first victim around the end of May 2021.

At a property in East Wemyss, they found that Stewart carried the sleeping girl from the living room into a bedroom.

Stewart stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

There, he lay her down on the floor, pulled down her clothing and removed her bra.

He proceeded to lick her breasts and placed his hands inside her underwear before performing a sex act on her.

Stewart then went on to rub his private parts against the girl above her clothing.

The court heard when challenged about his behaviour, Stewart said: “I’m sorry, we’ve all done things we’re not proud of.”

He added: “I’m not a paedophile, I’m not a paedophile.”

Stewart was also convicted, by majority, of acting in a threatening or abusive manner shortly after the assault by acting aggressively towards a man there and making violent threats towards him.

Second attack

The majority of jurors also convicted Stewart of sexually assaulting a second girl in July 2022 in Forfar.

There, they found Stewart seized the 14-year-old by the clothing and pulled her towards him.

He placed his arms around her body and repeatedly tried to kiss her on the lips.

Stewart then touched and grabbed her buttocks.

He chose not to give evidence during his trial.

Sheriff Mark Thorley placed Stewart, of Millgate in Arbroath, on the sex offenders register.

The sheriff continued Stewart’s bail and ordered background reports ahead of sentencing.

