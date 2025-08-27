Angus creep found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping girl, 14, in Fife

A man who sexually assaulted two teenage girls in Fife and Angus said “we’ve all done things we’re not proud of” when challenged.

Frank Stewart initially denied the attacks and protested: “I’m not a paedophile”.

But jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court unanimously agreed that the 23-year-old carried one of his victims, then aged 14, into another room and abused her all while she was asleep and incapable of giving consent.

His DNA was found in the crotch of her underwear and traces of his saliva were found on the chest of the jumpsuit she was wearing that night.

Stewart went on to abuse a second girl in Forfar a year later by groping her and repeatedly trying to kiss her.

He is now on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced after being interviewed by social workers.

Carried victim off

After two days of deliberations, the jury convicted Stewart of sexually assaulting his first victim around the end of May 2021.

At a property in East Wemyss, they found that Stewart carried the sleeping girl from the living room into a bedroom.

There, he lay her down on the floor, pulled down her clothing and removed her bra.

He proceeded to lick her breasts and placed his hands inside her underwear before performing a sex act on her.

Stewart then went on to rub his private parts against the girl above her clothing.

The court heard when challenged about his behaviour, Stewart said: “I’m sorry, we’ve all done things we’re not proud of.”

He added: “I’m not a paedophile, I’m not a paedophile.”

Stewart was also convicted, by majority, of acting in a threatening or abusive manner shortly after the assault by acting aggressively towards a man there and making violent threats towards him.

Second attack

The majority of jurors also convicted Stewart of sexually assaulting a second girl in July 2022 in Forfar.

There, they found Stewart seized the 14-year-old by the clothing and pulled her towards him.

He placed his arms around her body and repeatedly tried to kiss her on the lips.

Stewart then touched and grabbed her buttocks.

He chose not to give evidence during his trial.

Sheriff Mark Thorley placed Stewart, of Millgate in Arbroath, on the sex offenders register.

The sheriff continued Stewart’s bail and ordered background reports ahead of sentencing.

