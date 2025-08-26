Thieves sentenced over vehicle raids across Fife and Perthshire

Three men have been sentenced for their roles in a spate of thefts across Fife and Perthshire involving tens of thousands of pounds worth of stolen cars, e-bikes and a Jet Ski.

Connor Macmillan, 28, Calvin Sturrock and Derrin Gunn, both 21, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to a combined total of 15 charges.

Evidence linking the men to the crimes, mostly in the form of photos, videos and phone texts, was found during police searches of storage containers rented by Gunn at Whitehill Industrial Estate, and at Sturrock’s home.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Macmillan, who appeared by video link from prison, for 18 months and handed 225 hours of unpaid work and a six-month tagging order – with an 8pm-6am curfew – each to Sturrock and Gunn.

The sheriff warned that any breaches of their community orders would mean returning to court and a two-year jail term.

Break-ins

Macmillan previously pled guilty to four charges of theft by housebreaking at various garages in Kirkcaldy over two days in February 2023.

A Fiat Multipla car, a Suzuki V Strom motorcycle, and a yellow and white Jet Ski were stolen during the raids.

Other items taken included camping equipment and clothing, tools, cleaning products, helmets and a kayak and paddles, as well as a pressure washer.

The court heard that a witness saw two males in dark clothes taking the £4,500 Jet Ski away on a trailer attached to back the stolen car, which then drove off.

All of the vehicles were later recovered by police.

Gunn previously pled guilty to seven charges.

These included thefts of electric bikes, a quad bike, a Volkswagen Tiguan R-line, an Isuzu pick-up truck, a black Yamaha motorbike, the reset of other vehicles including a black Range Rover.

The offending spanned a period from December 31 2022 to March 23 2023.

The court heard that Gunn broke into a garage in Pitlochry and stole a Giant Trance E+1 Pro bike, valued at £4,500, which was later recovered by police.

He also broke into a garage in the St Andrews area and stole a Honda quad bike, two electric bikes, four electric bike batteries, a horse saddle and a trailer.

One of the electric bikes – a black Carbon Trek Rail 9.9 AXS – was valued at £10,000 and the other, a blue and yellow Trek 7, was worth £5,000.

The total value of property stolen from the man’s garage is £18,000 and this was not recovered.

The Volkswagen Tiguan, which was stolen from an address in Kirkcaldy and valued at £30,000, was later recovered after being dumped in a car park elsewhere in Fife.

Drug supply

Sturrock, of Macindoe Crescent, Kirkcaldy, previously pled guilty to two of the same charges perpetrated by Gunn: stealing the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the reset of the black Range Rover.

He also stole a Ford Focus ST from an address in Strathmiglo which was later recovered in Lundin Links.

The offending spanned a period from December 31 2022 to March 4 2023.

Sturrock admitted a fourth charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at an address in Scoonie Place, Leven, between March 31 and April 13 2023.

The court heard the estimated potential street value of the cocaine recovered ranged between £800 and £1,360.

Defence lawyer Iain McCaffery, representing Sturrock, said his client had done “very well” on a previous community payback order imposed for past crimes he had perpetrated with Gunn.

Mr McCafferty said Sturrock has effectively remained out of trouble for 28 months.

Representing Gunn, defence lawyer Joe Mooney said his client was released in July last year after serving 15 months of a 38-month sentence.

He said Gunn’s latest offences were committed in between the dates of those older offences.

Referring to a pre-sentencing report, Mr Mooney said Gunn has had time to think about his crimes since being in custody and has “come out with a healthier attitude”.

The lawyer said: “He has insight into the offending and the impact it had on other people, rather than being blasé about it”.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire, representing Macmillan, said his client had become involved in drug and alcohol misuse and started offending.

Macmillan, formerly of Segal Place, was also sentenced in relation to a number of other vehicle thefts, including one car he stole from a vehicle repair centre in Kirkcaldy in October 2022.

The court heard he had previously failed to comply with a community sentence.

He also drove a car without a valid driving licence or valid insurance in December 2023. For this, Sheriff Williamson banned him from driving for one year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.