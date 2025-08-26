Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced

James Boyd, 48, showed off the improvised explosive devices to two friends and told them he planned to target his ex and her new partner.

By Gordon Currie
James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.
James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.

A spurned lover who built a stockpile of home-made bombs using ingredients he purchased from Amazon and threatened to use them against his ex-wife has avoided further punishment.

James Boyd, 48, showed off the improvised explosive devices to two friends and told them he planned to target his ex and her new partner.

Boyd sparked a full-scale bomb scare in the village of Glamis after he was reported for bragging about his plans to Stewart and Kimberley Craig in August or September 2023.

He claimed he was building the devices to smoke rabbits out, but a jury found him guilty of making threats to harm his former partner and her new boyfriend.

Residents in Glamis were forced to evacuate after police uncovered a coffee jar and bottle containing suspect white powder at Boyd’s former home.

Police officers put on protective suits in Glamis. Image: DCT Media

Fire crews and bomb disposal experts were scrambled to the scene in October 2023 and the white powder was revealed to be potassium nitrate and sucrose – some of which was contained in toilet tubes and sealed with electrical tape.

‘I’ve made a bomb’

Boyd was arrested and openly told police he regularly made smoke bombs, with ingredients bought from online store Amazon.

His friend Stewart Craig, 45, claimed Boyd said “I’ve made a bomb” when he and his wife Kimberley visited Boyd’s Dundee Road home.

Mr Craig told the trial at the High Court in Dundee: “It was an old coffee jar. There was white substance in the jar. I didn’t know what it was.

“He just said it was a bomb but I didn’t know what was actually in the jar. He said it was going to go through two people in Arbroath.

James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.

“He was going to put them through the letterbox [of his ex-wife and her new partner]. He said he bought them from Amazon.”

Advocate depute Brian Bell asked: “What were you thinking when you were hearing this?” Mr Craig replied: “Disturbed, to be quite fair. Upset.”

The court heard how Boyd and Mr Craig had fallen out over money that was to be paid to Mr Craig via Carer’s Allowance.

It was claimed that an agreement was in place for Mr Craig to be Boyd’s carer and in exchange for money, he would take Boyd to visit friends and associates in Arbroath.

Bomb disposal teams

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore KC quizzed Mr Craig on why he waited almost a month to report the incident to the police.

“He didn’t pay you the money that you thought was due so the reason you waited a month was no reason other than you and he had a falling out,” Mr Beardmore said.

Mr Craig replied: “We didn’t have a major fall-out. It was nothing to do with the bombs being made.”

In her evidence, Kimberley Craig said Boyd claimed all the bombs would need was a wick to become effective. She said: “I was just shocked.”

“I don’t know him that well so I didn’t know if he intended to do anything,” she said. “I think there was a falling out but they started speaking again. I just stayed out of it.”

Officers in Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Boyd was walking his dog on 5 October 2023 when he was arrested by police before his house was later searched.

Bomb disposal experts were drafted in and believed it was appropriate for nearby residents to be evacuated while investigations were carried out.

When interviewed by police, Boyd said: “I have these bombs. These are my bombs.”

He claimed he had nothing to do with his former partner “for months” and then described his relationship with Mr Craig.

Boyd said: “Stewart knows I make smoke bombs. Even Kimberley knows. Check my Amazon – that’s where I ordered it.

“I told him I built smoke bombs and he knows that. He’s known this for well over ten years. It’s a smoke bomb that I was using for rabbit holes.

“There’s only one smoke bomb in the drawer beside the TV. The device in the house has toilet roll holder wrapped with an elastic band with potassium nitrate inside with water and sugar.”

Time served

During a search of the address, officers uncovered a ring-pull catapult, ball bearings and a membership card for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation.

The jury found Boyd guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making remarks of a threatening nature, repeatedly stating he had built a bomb and showing materials and homemade devices that he said were explosives on various occasions between 1 August and 30 September 2023.

Boyd spent nearly two years on remand after his arrest and Judge Paul Brown told him he would view that as the punishment period for the offence.

He told Boyd: “I think any punishment attributable to that offence has been dealt with by that remand.” He placed Boyd on supervision for two years and banned him from contacting the Craigs for five years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Calvin Sturrock and Derrin Gunn were sentenced alongside Connor Macmillan, who appeared via videolink from prison.
Thieves sentenced over vehicle raids across Fife and Perthshire
Curtis Ross. Image: Facebook
Question of risk 'looms large' for Fife man who filmed gas explosion
Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Shamed Dundee cafe boss caught sexting 'schoolgirl'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Not bothered and overexposed
Jamie Mackay
Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92
Tia McMillan
Vulnerable Dundee pensioner battered in own home for £40
Derek Holliday
Nude Fife beach pervert back on register for sex act in front of disgusted…
Christopher Maher
Pensioner convicted of child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus spanning 40 years
ram raided shop and the lorry used
Lorry ram raider left trail of destruction in Angus
John McHoul. Image: Facebook
Naked Perth pensioner, 71, on register for alarming window displays