Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced

A spurned lover who built a stockpile of home-made bombs using ingredients he purchased from Amazon and threatened to use them against his ex-wife has avoided further punishment.

James Boyd, 48, showed off the improvised explosive devices to two friends and told them he planned to target his ex and her new partner.

Boyd sparked a full-scale bomb scare in the village of Glamis after he was reported for bragging about his plans to Stewart and Kimberley Craig in August or September 2023.

He claimed he was building the devices to smoke rabbits out, but a jury found him guilty of making threats to harm his former partner and her new boyfriend.

Residents in Glamis were forced to evacuate after police uncovered a coffee jar and bottle containing suspect white powder at Boyd’s former home.

Fire crews and bomb disposal experts were scrambled to the scene in October 2023 and the white powder was revealed to be potassium nitrate and sucrose – some of which was contained in toilet tubes and sealed with electrical tape.

‘I’ve made a bomb’

Boyd was arrested and openly told police he regularly made smoke bombs, with ingredients bought from online store Amazon.

His friend Stewart Craig, 45, claimed Boyd said “I’ve made a bomb” when he and his wife Kimberley visited Boyd’s Dundee Road home.

Mr Craig told the trial at the High Court in Dundee: “It was an old coffee jar. There was white substance in the jar. I didn’t know what it was.

“He just said it was a bomb but I didn’t know what was actually in the jar. He said it was going to go through two people in Arbroath.

“He was going to put them through the letterbox [of his ex-wife and her new partner]. He said he bought them from Amazon.”

Advocate depute Brian Bell asked: “What were you thinking when you were hearing this?” Mr Craig replied: “Disturbed, to be quite fair. Upset.”

The court heard how Boyd and Mr Craig had fallen out over money that was to be paid to Mr Craig via Carer’s Allowance.

It was claimed that an agreement was in place for Mr Craig to be Boyd’s carer and in exchange for money, he would take Boyd to visit friends and associates in Arbroath.

Bomb disposal teams

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore KC quizzed Mr Craig on why he waited almost a month to report the incident to the police.

“He didn’t pay you the money that you thought was due so the reason you waited a month was no reason other than you and he had a falling out,” Mr Beardmore said.

Mr Craig replied: “We didn’t have a major fall-out. It was nothing to do with the bombs being made.”

In her evidence, Kimberley Craig said Boyd claimed all the bombs would need was a wick to become effective. She said: “I was just shocked.”

“I don’t know him that well so I didn’t know if he intended to do anything,” she said. “I think there was a falling out but they started speaking again. I just stayed out of it.”

Boyd was walking his dog on 5 October 2023 when he was arrested by police before his house was later searched.

Bomb disposal experts were drafted in and believed it was appropriate for nearby residents to be evacuated while investigations were carried out.

When interviewed by police, Boyd said: “I have these bombs. These are my bombs.”

He claimed he had nothing to do with his former partner “for months” and then described his relationship with Mr Craig.

Boyd said: “Stewart knows I make smoke bombs. Even Kimberley knows. Check my Amazon – that’s where I ordered it.

“I told him I built smoke bombs and he knows that. He’s known this for well over ten years. It’s a smoke bomb that I was using for rabbit holes.

“There’s only one smoke bomb in the drawer beside the TV. The device in the house has toilet roll holder wrapped with an elastic band with potassium nitrate inside with water and sugar.”

Time served

During a search of the address, officers uncovered a ring-pull catapult, ball bearings and a membership card for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation.

The jury found Boyd guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making remarks of a threatening nature, repeatedly stating he had built a bomb and showing materials and homemade devices that he said were explosives on various occasions between 1 August and 30 September 2023.

Boyd spent nearly two years on remand after his arrest and Judge Paul Brown told him he would view that as the punishment period for the offence.

He told Boyd: “I think any punishment attributable to that offence has been dealt with by that remand.” He placed Boyd on supervision for two years and banned him from contacting the Craigs for five years.

