Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home

A former prison officer has been placed on the sex offenders register after police discovered a huge stash of child abuse photos at his Dundee home.

Paul McDowell appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit downloading the obscene material over a four year period.

Community food hub volunteer McDowell told police everything in his life had been spiralling and he suspected he might have PTSD.

After his laptop was confiscated by officers, nearly 5,000 photographs were discovered, including of infants and sexual material involving a dog.

McDowell will be sentenced next month.

Police intel

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told the court police received confidential information that child sexual abuse material had been accessed from McDowell’s Tweed Crescent home.

Officers were granted a warrant and raided the property at 8.25am on August 14 last year.

Inside, officers found 56-year-old McDowell and his partner.

Several devices were seized, including McDowell’s Toshiba laptop.

McDowell willingly provided the passwords and told police: “I don’t know why I did it.

“I’ve got issues, I know I’ve got a few issues.

“Everything in my life has started to spiral.

“I can only put my hands up.”

Ex-military McDowell told officers he may suffer from PTSD but has never received a diagnosis.

Device analysis

Ms Farmer explained that 4,873 indecent photographs of children were discovered to be accessible on the device.

Of them, 992 were categorised as the most graphic kind of abuse material.

Evidence of a further 2,049 inaccessible images was also found, including another 504 Category A-ranked images.

Many of the photographs depicted children being abused by adults and some had creation dates as far back as 2020.

Images depicted the abuse of children aged from infants up to 16 and even included sexual activity with a dog.

Further, Police discovered 17,260 “borderline” images and another 24,000 which were not categorised due to limited examination.

Officers also examined the search terms McDowell had been looking for online.

Amongst his searches were the terms: “little preteen p*ssy,” “young girls,” “innocent tiny vaginas,” “preteen erotica,” “pedo girls” and “PTHC” – an acronym for preteen hardcore.

Awaiting sentence

First offender McDowell has been on bail since appearing in court at a private hearing last September.

He pled guilty to taking or making indecent images of children between August 2020 and September 2024.

McDowell also admitted possessing illicit files between January and September of 2024.

The crown made a motion to forfeit McDowell’s seized offending laptop.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until September 30 and ordered background reports.

The sheriff continued McDowell’s bail and placed him on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

