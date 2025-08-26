Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home

Police uncovered evidence that Paul McDowell made a series of searches for illicit material on his personal laptop.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
A former prison officer has been placed on the sex offenders register after police discovered a huge stash of child abuse photos at his Dundee home.

Paul McDowell appeared at the city’s sheriff court to admit downloading the obscene material over a four year period.

Community food hub volunteer McDowell told police everything in his life had been spiralling and he suspected he might have PTSD.

Paul McDowell  leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.

After his laptop was confiscated by officers, nearly 5,000 photographs were discovered, including of infants and sexual material involving a dog.

McDowell will be sentenced next month.

Police intel

Prosecutor Emma Farmer told the court police received confidential information that child sexual abuse material had been accessed from McDowell’s Tweed Crescent home.

Officers were granted a warrant and raided the property at 8.25am on August 14 last year.

Inside, officers found 56-year-old McDowell and his partner.

Several devices were seized, including McDowell’s Toshiba laptop.

McDowell willingly provided the passwords and told police: “I don’t know why I did it.

“I’ve got issues, I know I’ve got a few issues.

“Everything in my life has started to spiral.

“I can only put my hands up.”

Ex-military McDowell told officers he may suffer from PTSD but has never received a diagnosis.

Device analysis

Ms Farmer explained that 4,873 indecent photographs of children were discovered to be accessible on the device.

Of them, 992 were categorised as the most graphic kind of abuse material.

Evidence of a further 2,049 inaccessible images was also found, including another 504 Category A-ranked images.

Many of the photographs depicted children being abused by adults and some had creation dates as far back as 2020.

Images depicted the abuse of children aged from infants up to 16 and even included sexual activity with a dog.

Further, Police discovered 17,260 “borderline” images and another 24,000 which were not categorised due to limited examination.

Officers also examined the search terms McDowell had been looking for online.

Amongst his searches were the terms: “little preteen p*ssy,” “young girls,” “innocent tiny vaginas,” “preteen erotica,” “pedo girls” and “PTHC” – an acronym for preteen hardcore.

Awaiting sentence

First offender McDowell has been on bail since appearing in court at a private hearing last September.

He pled guilty to taking or making indecent images of children between August 2020 and September 2024.

McDowell also admitted possessing illicit files between January and September of 2024.

The crown made a motion to forfeit McDowell’s seized offending laptop.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until September 30 and ordered background reports.

The sheriff continued McDowell’s bail and placed him on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

