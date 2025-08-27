Man suffered ‘life threatening’ injuries after Perth nightclub assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Man suffered ‘life threatening’ injuries after Perth nightclub assault

Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting his victim to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

By Jamie Buchan
Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A man was left with “life-threatening” injuries after he was knocked unconscious outside a Perth city centre nightclub.

The attack happened in the early hours of June 15 2024 after two groups of men clashed in a “very brief encounter” at the bar.

Things turned violent outside on South Methven Street after closing time, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Toby Ashford admitted assaulting his victim to his severe injury and to the danger of his life by repeatedly punching him, causing him to fall.

The court heard that the injured man had a medical condition from a previous, unrelated assault, which became life threatening after striking his head on the pavement.

Night out

The court heard how Ashford’s victim had been out with two friends earlier that evening.

At about 11.30pm, they went to the Bank Bar.

“The place was extremely busy, with everyone in good spirits,” prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said.

After midnight, the three men paid to go upstairs into the venue’s Ego nightclub.

Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

It was here that the men had a “very brief encounter” with Ashford and a group of his friends.

A member of staff got involved and told the two parties were told to stay away from each other.

At closing time, the three men made their way out of the club, checking to see if Ashford and his pals had already left.

When they saw them outside on Mill Street, the men jumped over a perimeter fence on to South Methven Street.

The assault followed an argument at the Bank Bar’s Ego Nightclub.

“This was an effort to avoid further interaction with the accused and his group,” the fiscal depute said.

The complainer was seen “gesticulating towards” Ashford, giving him the middle finger.

One of the three men ran off and hid, hoping that his friends had done the same.

But they had continued over the fence, where Ashford and pals immediately ran towards them, said Ms Barclay.

“The accused went up to the complainer and began punching him in the face,” she said.

“The complainer’s friend tried to separate them, but was unsuccessful.

“He recalled the complainer being punched three times to the face, with a third punch knocking him to the ground.

“This caused the complainer to strike his head on the kerb, knocking him unconscious.”

Ashford was heard shouting “s***,” before making off towards Mill Street.

CT scan

The court heard how the complainer’s friend called 999.

“He observed his friend to be unconscious and was making gurgling noises,” the fiscal depute said.

Paramedics arrived at around 3.30am and the injured man was taken to Ninewells.

Bar staff, who came over to assist, recognised Ashford from the description they were given by the friend.

Police went to the hospital to speak to the complainer at about 6.30pm.

They were told he was in surgery and his injuries “were considered life threatening,” said Ms Barclay.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The man underwent a CT scan which showed a fracture to the right hand side of his skull with a large “extradural haematoma” – a pooling of blood between the brain and the protective membrane.

The operation went well and he was released a few days later.

The court heard that damage to his skull was initially caused by a previous assault in March 2023.

However, the haematoma had “increased significantly” following the attack on June 15, and he required potentially life saving surgery.

Ashford attended at a police station the day after the assault, where he was cautioned and charged.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told Ashford, of Unity Terrace, Perth: “This is a serious offence.

“I do understand the complainer had a pre-existing condition but the law has to consider the full implications for him.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News Agency FORMER nurse Sunitha Kemlo, dob 06/05/1977, leaves Stirling Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to a POUNDS 105,000 fraud providing forged work visas and certificates of sponsorship and bogs job offers to would-be migrants who wanted to work in the care industry in the UK. Sentence was deferred for reports and she was warned she faced jail. See story from Tim Bugler. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Stirlingshire nurse was 'facilitator' in £100,000 migrant worker scam
Frank Stewart was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus creep found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping girl, 14, in Fife
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino
James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced
Calvin Sturrock and Derrin Gunn were sentenced alongside Connor Macmillan, who appeared via videolink from prison.
Thieves sentenced over vehicle raids across Fife and Perthshire
Curtis Ross. Image: Facebook
Question of risk 'looms large' for Fife man who filmed gas explosion
Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Shamed Dundee cafe boss caught sexting 'schoolgirl'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Not bothered and overexposed
Jamie Mackay
Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92