Man suffered ‘life threatening’ injuries after Perth nightclub assault

A man was left with “life-threatening” injuries after he was knocked unconscious outside a Perth city centre nightclub.

The attack happened in the early hours of June 15 2024 after two groups of men clashed in a “very brief encounter” at the bar.

Things turned violent outside on South Methven Street after closing time, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Toby Ashford admitted assaulting his victim to his severe injury and to the danger of his life by repeatedly punching him, causing him to fall.

The court heard that the injured man had a medical condition from a previous, unrelated assault, which became life threatening after striking his head on the pavement.

Night out

The court heard how Ashford’s victim had been out with two friends earlier that evening.

At about 11.30pm, they went to the Bank Bar.

“The place was extremely busy, with everyone in good spirits,” prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said.

After midnight, the three men paid to go upstairs into the venue’s Ego nightclub.

It was here that the men had a “very brief encounter” with Ashford and a group of his friends.

A member of staff got involved and told the two parties were told to stay away from each other.

At closing time, the three men made their way out of the club, checking to see if Ashford and his pals had already left.

When they saw them outside on Mill Street, the men jumped over a perimeter fence on to South Methven Street.

“This was an effort to avoid further interaction with the accused and his group,” the fiscal depute said.

The complainer was seen “gesticulating towards” Ashford, giving him the middle finger.

One of the three men ran off and hid, hoping that his friends had done the same.

But they had continued over the fence, where Ashford and pals immediately ran towards them, said Ms Barclay.

“The accused went up to the complainer and began punching him in the face,” she said.

“The complainer’s friend tried to separate them, but was unsuccessful.

“He recalled the complainer being punched three times to the face, with a third punch knocking him to the ground.

“This caused the complainer to strike his head on the kerb, knocking him unconscious.”

Ashford was heard shouting “s***,” before making off towards Mill Street.

CT scan

The court heard how the complainer’s friend called 999.

“He observed his friend to be unconscious and was making gurgling noises,” the fiscal depute said.

Paramedics arrived at around 3.30am and the injured man was taken to Ninewells.

Bar staff, who came over to assist, recognised Ashford from the description they were given by the friend.

Police went to the hospital to speak to the complainer at about 6.30pm.

They were told he was in surgery and his injuries “were considered life threatening,” said Ms Barclay.

The man underwent a CT scan which showed a fracture to the right hand side of his skull with a large “extradural haematoma” – a pooling of blood between the brain and the protective membrane.

The operation went well and he was released a few days later.

The court heard that damage to his skull was initially caused by a previous assault in March 2023.

However, the haematoma had “increased significantly” following the attack on June 15, and he required potentially life saving surgery.

Ashford attended at a police station the day after the assault, where he was cautioned and charged.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports.

He told Ashford, of Unity Terrace, Perth: “This is a serious offence.

“I do understand the complainer had a pre-existing condition but the law has to consider the full implications for him.”

