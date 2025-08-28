Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage

Angus Cowan pried open the door at the Shell garage on Stirling’s Kerse Road in the early hours of December 7, last year.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
A robber who forced his way into a Stirling petrol station with a metal pole and threatened to kill an employee made off with just six packets of cigarettes, a court has heard.

Once inside, he ordered the 26-year-old shop assistant, who was working alone, to hand over cigarettes and the contents of her till.

Cowan threatened to kill the terrified woman if she contacted police.

‘Get me cigarettes or I’ll kill you’

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that he was unsuccessful in getting his hands on the contents of the till.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The entry is locked at 10pm with customers being served via a window.

“(The complainer) was working alone. At 4.32am she saw the accused forcing the door with a metal pole.

A shell petrol garage.
Cowan used a metal pole to pry open the doors of the Shell garage on Kerse Road, Stirling. Image: DC Thomson

“He shouted ‘get me fags, get me fags’, (The complainer) gave him cigarette papers by mistake and he said ‘get me cigarettes or I’ll kill you’.”

Ms Ritchie said he was given six packets of of cigarettes.

“He began banging on the counter and demanded she open the till,” the fiscal depute said.

“She said she didn’t have access to the till and the accused went and got the metal pole he had used to force open the door.

“He briefly came back inside and said he would kill her if she called the police.

“She was so frightened he was going to kill her she didn’t know what to do. She called her manager and he told her to hit the panic button.”

‘Terrified and intimidated’

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney was shown CCTV footage of the raid.

Cowan, a prisoner at Low Moss, admitted carrying out an assault and robbery on December 7 last year.

His solicitor said he had been suffering from poor mental health at the time.

She said: “Mr Cowan is seen approaching the petrol station and trying to manually open the door before using the pole to prize it open.

“The pole was left outside when he entered and approached the complainer.

“No doubt she was terrified and intimidated and Mr Cowan has recognised that from the outset.

“His remorse is genuine”

Sheriff O’Mahoney said he recognised that Cowan had expressed remorse but that there was no alternative to a custodial sentence available.

He jailed Cowan, 28, for 32 months.

