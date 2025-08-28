Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage

A robber who forced his way into a Stirling petrol station with a metal pole and threatened to kill an employee made off with just six packets of cigarettes, a court has heard.

Angus Cowan pried open the door at the Shell garage on Stirling’s Kerse Road in the early hours of December 7, last year.

Once inside, he ordered the 26-year-old shop assistant, who was working alone, to hand over cigarettes and the contents of her till.

Cowan threatened to kill the terrified woman if she contacted police.

‘Get me cigarettes or I’ll kill you’

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that he was unsuccessful in getting his hands on the contents of the till.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The entry is locked at 10pm with customers being served via a window.

“(The complainer) was working alone. At 4.32am she saw the accused forcing the door with a metal pole.

“He shouted ‘get me fags, get me fags’, (The complainer) gave him cigarette papers by mistake and he said ‘get me cigarettes or I’ll kill you’.”

Ms Ritchie said he was given six packets of of cigarettes.

“He began banging on the counter and demanded she open the till,” the fiscal depute said.

“She said she didn’t have access to the till and the accused went and got the metal pole he had used to force open the door.

“He briefly came back inside and said he would kill her if she called the police.

“She was so frightened he was going to kill her she didn’t know what to do. She called her manager and he told her to hit the panic button.”

‘Terrified and intimidated’

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney was shown CCTV footage of the raid.

Cowan, a prisoner at Low Moss, admitted carrying out an assault and robbery on December 7 last year.

His solicitor said he had been suffering from poor mental health at the time.

She said: “Mr Cowan is seen approaching the petrol station and trying to manually open the door before using the pole to prize it open.

“The pole was left outside when he entered and approached the complainer.

“No doubt she was terrified and intimidated and Mr Cowan has recognised that from the outset.

“His remorse is genuine”

Sheriff O’Mahoney said he recognised that Cowan had expressed remorse but that there was no alternative to a custodial sentence available.

He jailed Cowan, 28, for 32 months.

