Courts

Brute jailed for terrifying abduction and murder bid on Fife coast

James McPhee trapped his victim in a house on the Fife coast and tried to kill her.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court sign
McPhee was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A woman-beating brute who tried to murder his victim in a terrifying attack after locking her in a house on the Fife coast was jailed for 11 years.

James McPhee threatened to kill his victim and assaulted her until she blacked out.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Alison Stirling ordered McPhee, 43, to remain under supervision in the community for a further five-year period when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

She pointed out the repeat offender has numerous convictions and was previously jailed for assaults on women.

McPhee had denied abducting and attempting to murder Laura McAllister, now deceased, on June 2 and 3 2023 but was convicted after a trial.

During the attack, he seized her by the body and pulled her, demanded she accompany him and threatened her with violence.

He pinned her to the ground, grabbed her neck and restricted her breathing as he applied pressure and forced his fingers down her throat.

The victim was repeatedly punched on the head, grabbed by the hair and dragged into an address at Howard Place, Dysart.

She was thrown to the floor and the door was locked.

McPhee ordered her to remain in the living room, took her mobile phone and blocked the door with a metal bed frame.

He repeatedly set pieces of paper alight while making threats as he continued the assault.

He threatened to kill Miss McAllister and throttled her, seized her by the hair, threw her around and gripped her neck, rendering her unconscious.

At the time, McPhee was on two bail orders granted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier in 2023.

He was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice following the attempted murder by contacting the victim by phone between January and August last year from Perth Prison in a bid to intimidate her.

