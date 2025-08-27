Stirlingshire nurse was ‘facilitator’ in £100,000 migrant worker scam

A Stirlingshire nurse scammed migrant workers out of more than £100,000, promising them jobs in Scotland while providing them with forged travel documents.

Sunitha Kemlo used the company she had set up to manage her own previous nursing career, Bizz Nurse Ltd, as a front for the fraudulent scheme.

She persuaded would-be care workers to part with thousands of pounds on the promise that they would be provided with a certificate of sponsorship, job offers and visas.

One person caught up in the scam made a 1600km round trip on three occasions to attend a biometric appointment, a crucial step in the visa process.

They were told that the appointments had been cancelled, although it later transpired they had never existed.

Facilitator for international scam

At Stirling Sheriff Court, Kemlo was described as a “facilitator”, with another party – businessman John Mwanyali – taking the lion’s share of the money.

Kemlo received a “salary” payment of £17,780.

The pair described Mwanyali as an immigration specialist or an immigration lawyer to their victims.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said some of the forged documents contained real reference numbers that belonged to someone else.

She said: “Over the period of time libelled, the accused was engaged in a fraudulent scheme which was conducted on the pretence that people from outside the UK would be provided with a certificate of sponsorship, a job placement and a work visa in exchange for a fee.

“It became apparent to customers over time the documents they were provided with were forged and did not originate from the Home Office, and that the job placements and visas had not in fact been arranged.

“The accused was engaged in this scheme along with John Mwanyali, who is presently in Zimbabwe. It’s accepted that the accused was not at the top of the hierarchy in this scheme and was acting as a facilitator.”

Victims – including a former colleague of Kemlo – were told that she had secured them placements at facilities including a hospital in Cumbria and a care home in Glasgow.

Some made multiple payments, with one woman paying out more than £11,000.

Didn’t go to police

Kemlo, of Johnston Avenue, Cornton admitted engaging in a fraudulent scheme between August 22 and December 2023 that netted £105,580 from nine parties.

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said Bizz Nurse Ltd had been set up in 2016 to manage Kemlo’s own career, working in care homes and that Mwanyali was the “driving force” in the scheme.

He said: “Ms Kemlo is under no illusions as to the very serious position she finds herself in as a result of her involvement in this matter.”

He said she knew she should have gone to the police but didn’t and “she has to accept the consequences”.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

