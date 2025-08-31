Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman’s nose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman’s nose

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An 80-year-old motorist has escaped a driving ban after hitting a cyclist on a country road.

John Ferguson admitted driving carelessly on the Old Mugdock Road, Strathblane, on September 22 last year.

Ferguson failed to maintain adequate distance to the rider and collided with him, causing injury to him and damage to his bike.

The pensioner, who is from Strathblane, had originally been charged with causing serious injury by careless driving but a plea to a lesser offence was accepted by prosecutors.

John Ferguson appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

They also accepted not guilty pleas to failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Sheriff Euan Gosney fined him £640 and handed him five penalty points.

Caught with cannabis

A man caught with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Stirling has avoided a jail sentence.

Dayle Pettifor previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Drip Road in April this year.

The 29-year-old’s vehicle was stopped by police who were suspicious of the manner of his driving.

Pettifor, of Green Road, Alloa, was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

Migrant worker scam

Stirlingshire nurse Sunitha Kemlo was “facilitator” in a £100,000 scam that involved giving fake travel documents to would-be migrant workers. She used a company she had set up to manage her previous nursing career as a front for the scam. Stirling Sheriff Court heard how she persuaded people to part with thousands of pounds on the promise of job offers and visas. Sentence was deferred for reports.

Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News Agency

Bit woman’s nose

A man bit his ex-partner’s nose at a Stirlingshire car park in a row over vodka.

Mark McCrae became enraged when the alcoholic beverage was thrown away.

The row escalated with him then carrying out the assault.

His solicitor said he was taking voluntary steps to address his behaviour, such as attending an anger management course.

McCrae, of Clarissa Avenue, Falkirk, admitted assaulting the woman at the Balmaha car park on May 17.

Sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

Emergency service crews assaulted

A woman assaulted a paramedic and two police officers at her home.

Sarah Gray bit the officers and struck the female medic in the incident at St Valery Court, St Ninians on September 25 2023.

The 42-year-old was placed on a six-month supervision order.

Metal pole raid

Robber Angus Cowan used a metal pole to force his way in to a Stirling all-night garage. He pried the door open and threatened to kill a member of staff, how was working on her own. The 28-year-old made off with just six packets of cigarettes, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

