Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman’s nose

An 80-year-old motorist has escaped a driving ban after hitting a cyclist on a country road.

John Ferguson admitted driving carelessly on the Old Mugdock Road, Strathblane, on September 22 last year.

Ferguson failed to maintain adequate distance to the rider and collided with him, causing injury to him and damage to his bike.

The pensioner, who is from Strathblane, had originally been charged with causing serious injury by careless driving but a plea to a lesser offence was accepted by prosecutors.

They also accepted not guilty pleas to failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

Sheriff Euan Gosney fined him £640 and handed him five penalty points.

Caught with cannabis

A man caught with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Stirling has avoided a jail sentence.

Dayle Pettifor previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Drip Road in April this year.

The 29-year-old’s vehicle was stopped by police who were suspicious of the manner of his driving.

Pettifor, of Green Road, Alloa, was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

Migrant worker scam

Stirlingshire nurse Sunitha Kemlo was “facilitator” in a £100,000 scam that involved giving fake travel documents to would-be migrant workers. She used a company she had set up to manage her previous nursing career as a front for the scam. Stirling Sheriff Court heard how she persuaded people to part with thousands of pounds on the promise of job offers and visas. Sentence was deferred for reports.

Bit woman’s nose

A man bit his ex-partner’s nose at a Stirlingshire car park in a row over vodka.

Mark McCrae became enraged when the alcoholic beverage was thrown away.

The row escalated with him then carrying out the assault.

His solicitor said he was taking voluntary steps to address his behaviour, such as attending an anger management course.

McCrae, of Clarissa Avenue, Falkirk, admitted assaulting the woman at the Balmaha car park on May 17.

Sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

Emergency service crews assaulted

A woman assaulted a paramedic and two police officers at her home.

Sarah Gray bit the officers and struck the female medic in the incident at St Valery Court, St Ninians on September 25 2023.

The 42-year-old was placed on a six-month supervision order.

Metal pole raid

Robber Angus Cowan used a metal pole to force his way in to a Stirling all-night garage. He pried the door open and threatened to kill a member of staff, how was working on her own. The 28-year-old made off with just six packets of cigarettes, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

