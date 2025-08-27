Woman faces jail for embezzling £10k from Perth pensioner while acting as power of attorney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman faces jail for embezzling £10k from Perth pensioner while acting as power of attorney

Natasha Hunter was said to have "flashed the cash" on video games and takeaways - sometimes ordering food more than twice a day.

By Jamie Buchan
Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A woman who embezzled nearly £10,000 from a “vulnerable” Perth pensioner and squandered the money on video games and takeaways is facing jail.

Natasha Hunter was said to have “flashed the cash” while acting as power of attorney for her 79-year-old father-in-law.

The unemployed 40-year-old made a series of transactions into her own bank account over a five year period, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Suspicions were raised when the elderly victim began being chased for late and non-payments by companies including Sky.

Hunter, also known as Natasha Paddick, was eventually found out when another member of the family went through the man’s personal bank statements.

Gifts she couldn’t afford

The court heard that after periods of ill health, the complainer had arranged for a power of attorney to be put in place in 2018.

Hunter was appointed, alongside another man who died the following year.

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart explained that the accused is the ex-daughter-in-law of the complainer.

“She was married to his son,” she said. “But they separated in 2019.”

The prosecutor said: “The son noticed that while they were still in a relationship, the accused would spend money on gifts that they could not afford.

“These included computer games, mobile phones and other items.”

Ms Stewart said these purchases “in combination with regularly ordering takeaway food – sometimes more than once a day” aroused his suspicions.

But he never challenged his wife about her spending, the court heard.

The pair were both out of work at the time, and Hunter handed all household finances, the fiscal depute said.

“He described that the accused would ‘flash the cash,’ but did nothing in relation to ascertaining where the money was coming from.”

Late payments

Concerns were first raised about the victim’s finances by his landlady, who noticed she had not been receiving her regular payments.

She became aware Hunter was power of attorney and contacted her.

Ms Stewart said the accused gave “reasonable excuses,” but the rent was never paid.

“Other family members noticed that the complainer seemed to be low on cash, missing money and had started receiving letters regarding monies owed.

“His other daughter-in-law, a professional bookkeeper, collated paperwork and bank statements.

“These showed multiple transactions made to the accused’s bank account.”

The payments were reported to police and Hunter was arrested.

Perth Sheriff Court

She pled guilty to a charge of embezzling sums of £9,750 while acting as power of attorney for the complainer between May 15 2018 and March 31 2022.

Hunter, of Kingswell Terrace, Perth, was originally charged with embezzling a total of £30,000, but pled guilty to the reduced amount at an earlier appearance.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton called for a evidential hearing before sentencing, after Hunter suggested to social workers that another person had been involved in the wider fraud.

No one else has been prosecuted in relation to the case.

The sheriff said: “I am going to fix a proof of mitigation, as it might have a bearing on sentencing.

“The accused will realise that this is a particularly serious matter involving embezzlement from a vulnerable individual.

“Custody has to be considered.”

