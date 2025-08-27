Dundee car thieves sentenced for spate of vehicle raids across Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee car thieves sentenced for spate of vehicle raids across Tayside

The gang headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem, stealing vehicles from often remote areas before heading back to their Dundee base.

By Dale Haslam
Masked gang members Rhys Ellington, Lee Smith and Stuart Webber outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson
Masked gang members Rhys Ellington, Lee Smith and Stuart Webber outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson

Two members of a “sophisticated” Tayside gang who stole cars and campervans from across Scotland have been sentenced.

The gang headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem, stealing vehicles from often remote areas before heading back to their Dundee base.

They stripped one campervan of parts before ditching it, set another car alight and led police on a high-speed pursuit down a pedestrian path.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard earlier today how Stuart Webber, Lee Smith and Stewart Burns, stole a red Fiat 500 from Dundee and drove it to Aberdeen.

They then dumped the Fiat 500 in Farquhar Brae, Torry.

Next, CCTV captured the masked gang stealing a grey Ford Fiesta from Farquhar Road, Torry, and they later crashed and abandoned it.

Webber, 20, of Denhead Crescent, Dundee, Webber then went to Fonthill Road, Ferryhill, and stole a white Ford Fiesta, which has never been recovered.

Crime wave

The court heard how Webber was out driving the stolen white Ford Fiesta at 11pm on July 19, 2024, near to Cineworld in Dundee.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said police approached the vehicle and Webber “mounted a pavement and drove off at speed.”

Stuart Webber

Exactly a week later in the same location, police spotted Webber driving the stolen Abarth.

Mr Gordon said: “Police moved into the opposing carriageway to stop the vehicle.

“The Abarth immediately reversed, mounting the grass verge as the blue lights on the police vehicle were activated.”

Police tried to ram the car, but Webber drove off.

Lee Smith

Mr Gordon added: “The car thereafter has been driven at excessive speed through the large car park in front of Cineworld and the arena where there was a significant number of pedestrians.

“The accused has driven through a gap between bollards ad continued on a pedestrian footpath, entering Liff Road where a petrol station is. Police lost view of the car.”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Break-in

Joining Webber and Burns for this night of crime was Rhys Ellington, 25, of Hazlehead Way, Dundee.

At 4am on July 23, neighbours spotted Ellington on CCTV trying to break into a vehicle outside a house in the village of Campmuir, between Kettins and Burrelton.

Ellington was disturbed and fled in a red Ford Fiesta.

Rhys Ellington

Thirty minutes later, cameras picked up a red Ford Fiesta arriving at Woodside Car Sales in Woodside, near Coupar Angus.

Ellington broke into a portable building there – wrongly believing that the owner was storing car keys there.

Burns and Ellington then stole a silver Fiat Ducato campervan from Crieff.

Three nights later, Webber and Burns stole a grey Fiat from Invergowrie.

Police later raided Burn’s house and found cocaine worth £1,900, as well as DNA evidence and car-theft equipment linking them to the crime.

Gang members sentenced

At a previous hearing, Webber admitted eight charges, Burns admitted five, Smith admitted three and Ellington admitted two.

Webber and Burns were sentenced during today’s hearing.

For Webber, defence agent James Caird said Webber had been homeless at the time of the offending but had since reconciled with his family.

Mr Caird said: “He accepts this is a serious matter.

“He has had a change of behaviour since this offending with the support of his mum and partner, who are both in court today.

“Custody would do more harm than good.”

For Burns, Finn Curran said: “My client has considerable remorse and appreciation of the impact on the victims.

“He had lost his employment and committed these offences for financial reasons. He was not the leader or the mastermind.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Webber to do 270 hours of unpaid work and stay home from 7pm to 7am for 10 months.

The 20-year-old has also been banned from driving for 22 months.

The sheriff said: “I’ve taken into account your age and the sentencing guidelines, which require me to prioritise your rehabilitation.

“You now seem to have more stability in your life.”

Addressing Burns, Sheriff Wallace said: “You’re in a different situation. You’ve had a life of offending behind you and you continue to offend.

“You’ve been to prison for 33 months and 30 months for similar offences in the past.”

Sheriff Wallace jailed Burns, aged 41, of HMP Grampian and originally from Angus, for three years, backdated to July 30, 2024.

Smith, aged 21, of School Lane, Inverness, and Ellington will be sentenced next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daily court round-up logo.
Wednesday court roundup — Pop concert sex attack
Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman faces jail for embezzling £10k from Perth pensioner while acting as power of…
Alexander Steven. Image: Police Scotland
Serial attacker faces jail for raping women at knifepoint in Dundee
Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News Agency FORMER nurse Sunitha Kemlo, dob 06/05/1977, leaves Stirling Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to a POUNDS 105,000 fraud providing forged work visas and certificates of sponsorship and bogs job offers to would-be migrants who wanted to work in the care industry in the UK. Sentence was deferred for reports and she was warned she faced jail. See story from Tim Bugler. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Stirlingshire nurse was 'facilitator' in £100,000 migrant worker scam
Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man suffered 'life threatening' injuries after Perth nightclub assault
Frank Stewart was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus creep found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping girl, 14, in Fife
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino
James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced
Calvin Sturrock and Derrin Gunn were sentenced alongside Connor Macmillan, who appeared via videolink from prison.
Thieves sentenced over vehicle raids across Fife and Perthshire