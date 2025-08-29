Community payback for Fife pervert who sent filthy messages to ‘child’ before live stream confrontation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community payback for Fife pervert who sent filthy messages to ‘child’ before live stream confrontation

Gary Taylor, 50, was confronted by paedophile hunters at his Cowdenbeath home.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gary Taylor
Gary Taylor. Image: Child Online Safety Team Facebook livestream

A 50-year-old Cowdenbeath man who sent filthy messages to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to a community payback order.

Gary Taylor chatted over social media platforms to an adult pretending to be a child from Brighton.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier pleading guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child at his home and elsewhere on June 24 this year.

Sheriff William Gilchrist gave Taylor 80 hours of unpaid work and placed him under offender supervision for two years with a requirement to undertake the Moving Forward to Change programme.

Taylor must also comply with various strict conditions, including not contacting children under 16 unless pre-approved by his supervisor and making electronic devices available for police inspection.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for two years.

Asked ‘child’ if she was ‘into horny fun?’

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told the court previously that Taylor initially messaged the decoy account using a platform called “chatiw” on June 24.

The decoy said they were aged 13 and from Brighton and Taylor wrote: “Gaz from Wales”.

Taylor then asked to move the conversation onto WhatsApp.

In a series of messages, the girl mentioned her age again and Taylor replied: “Into horny fun?”

They exchanged selfies and the decoy profile picture “appears young,” the fiscal said.

Taylor then suggested performing a sex act on himself for the girl if she could show him her breasts.

He also asked if they could “go on camera together” and asked how big her breasts are.

A further message said: “What’s the biggest c**k you have seen?”

Taylor then blocked the decoy, who took screenshots of the conversation and gave these to a woman who operates an “online child protection group”.

Encounter livestreamed on Facebook

Taylor’s address was discovered and visited by the paedophile hunter group the following day.

He answered the door and the encounter with the team members was livestreamed on Facebook.

A defence lawyer said Taylor advised his relationship at the time was in a bad place and he “turned to someone online for company”.

The solicitor highlighted Taylor is a first offender, pled guilty at the earliest opportunity, and that the offence was committed over the period of one evening.

She said the sheriff would be concerned for Taylor’s “disregard for his offending” in a pre-sentencing report but pointed out that, having spoken with him, this “comes from embarrassment and shame” from discussing the details with social work.

She said Taylor is “ashamed” of his behaviour and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

The solicitor said Taylor was assessed as high risk and would benefit from offender supervision.

Sheriff Gilchrist told Taylor: “It’s serious offence, even though it involved a decoy”.

The sheriff said he took account of Taylor’s age at which he is a first offender and the fact he pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He said there were no aggravating factors, other than the seriousness of the offence itself.

