Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row

A lumberjack has been jailed for six years after chasing and seriously injuring an 80-year-old man with a chainsaw.

Donna Sandilands, formerly known as Donald, was initially charged with attempting to murder Alexander McTavish at his Kinross home in February.

Mr McTavish was taken to hospital after fending off the armed attacker with his bare hands.

“Terrifying” Sandilands plunged the chainsaw through the victim’s door and used it to vandalise his TV.

Sandilands, who sustained a head injury during a tree-felling accident in Fife a decade ago, attended the High Court in Dundee to be sentenced via a video link from HMP Perth.

A judge has ordered Sandilands to never contact Mr McTavish or his partner again.

Tractor fury

At an earlier hearing, the High Court in Glasgow heard McTavish sold Sandilands’ father a tractor for £3,500 in November last year.

Mr Sandilands considered there were “various issues” with the tractor and they were in talks over whether there should be a refund or replacement.

“The situation appears to have aggrieved the accused, though she had no direct involvement in the purchase of the tractor,” said prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson.

Mr McTavish was at home with his partner watching TV when they heard banging outside.

When they looked out they saw Sandilands had driven a vehicle through their garden gate.

In the garden, Sandilands was wielding the operating chainsaw and walked towards Mr McTavish, demanding money or he would be killed.

The victim retreated into a conservatory and said: “Donald, what are you doing?”.

He told Sandilands to turn off the chainsaw so they could talk.

Mr McTavish went back into the living room but left glass doors partially open to try to talk to Sandilands.

Sandilands put the chainsaw through a gap between glass panels and broke the glass.

Mr McTavish tried to push the chainsaw away from him and the chainsaw struck his hand again.

His fingers were “hanging on by the bone” after he was injured.

His partner locked herself in the bathroom and dialled 999.

She left the bathroom and Sandilands struck a TV with the chainsaw.

Bad reactions

In February 2015, Sandilands suffered fractures and a brain injury while cutting down a tree at Easter Cartmore Farm near Lochgelly, the court heard.

The 47-year-old’s solicitor Luke O’Curry said that following the lumberjack accident a decade ago, some of his client’s reactions have been “muddle-headed.”

He said: “Ms Sandilands is an individual who has had a number of traumatic incidents in their life.

“Notwithstanding these charges, Ms Sandilands led a prosocial life until 2015 when a significant brain injury from a lumberjack job made an impact on Ms Sandilands that she was then unable to hold down work, lost sight in one eye and has had significant physical and mental impairment since.

“The impairment does not constitute any defence.

“Ms Sandilands has identified that since that head injury, there has been a difficulty in processing perceived threats in a manner that she had previously been able to deal with such challenges.

“Ms Sandilands has some difficulty in recognising the impact upon the victim.

“There is a degree of naivety present in the (pre-sentencing) report.”

Mr O’Curry added: “The fact that Ms Sandilands is clearly unable to recognise what an extreme reaction she has brought to this situation is indicative of somebody who needs the input of a supervised release order at the conclusion of a custodial sentence.

“Ms Sandilands will return to Kinross at the conclusion of any custodial sentence.

“She would wish the court to take cognisance of her desire to be with her father in his last days.

“There is work to be done with Ms Sandilands in regards to problem solving, her use of alcohol and constructive use of time.

“These are parties that have known each other for an awfully long time.

“There can be no justification for the reaction on this occasion.”

Horrific, terrifying, persistent attack

Judge Lord Ericht jailed Sandilands for six years and made non-harassment orders protecting Mr McTavish and his partner for the rest of their lives.

He said: “Mr McTavish was sitting in his own home watching television with his partner when you drove through the gate.

“When he came outside, you started a chainsaw and threatened to kill.

“When he retreated inside, you put the chainsaw through a gap between the glass panels of the door, breaking the glass, and pushed the chainsaw through the gap.

“You put down the chainsaw only when a firearms officer drew his taser.

“Mr McTavish required surgery. There was significant damage to tendons.

“He is left with permanent scarring and impairment.

“Mr McTavish has entirely lost the use of his second and third fingers.

“This was a horrific, terrifying, persistent attack on an 80-year-old man at his own home.

Sentencing him to six years, the judge told Sandilands: “There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.