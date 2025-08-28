Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row

Donna Sandilands, formerly Donald Sandilands, admitted putting her 80-year-old victim's life in danger by pursuing him with the power tool.

By Ross Gardiner
A chainsaw
Sandilands attacked the 80-year-old with a chainsaw. Image: Shutterstock

A lumberjack has been jailed for six years after chasing and seriously injuring an 80-year-old man with a chainsaw.

Donna Sandilands, formerly known as Donald, was initially charged with attempting to murder Alexander McTavish at his Kinross home in February.

Mr McTavish was taken to hospital after fending off the armed attacker with his bare hands.

“Terrifying” Sandilands plunged the chainsaw through the victim’s door and used it to vandalise his TV.

Sandilands, who sustained a head injury during a tree-felling accident in Fife a decade ago, attended the High Court in Dundee to be sentenced via a video link from HMP Perth.

A judge has ordered Sandilands to never contact Mr McTavish or his partner again.

Tractor fury

At an earlier hearing, the High Court in Glasgow heard McTavish sold Sandilands’ father a tractor for £3,500 in November last year.

Mr Sandilands considered there were “various issues” with the tractor and they were in talks over whether there should be a refund or replacement.

“The situation appears to have aggrieved the accused, though she had no direct involvement in the purchase of the tractor,” said prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson.

Mr McTavish was at home with his partner watching TV when they heard banging outside.

The case called at Dundee High Court.

When they looked out they saw Sandilands had driven a vehicle through their garden gate.

In the garden, Sandilands was wielding the operating chainsaw and walked towards Mr McTavish, demanding money or he would be killed.

The victim retreated into a conservatory and said: “Donald, what are you doing?”.

He told Sandilands to turn off the chainsaw so they could talk.

Mr McTavish went back into the living room but left glass doors partially open to try to talk to Sandilands.

Sandilands put the chainsaw through a gap between glass panels and broke the glass.

Mr McTavish tried to push the chainsaw away from him and the chainsaw struck his hand again.

His fingers were “hanging on by the bone” after he was injured.

His partner locked herself in the bathroom and dialled 999.

She left the bathroom and Sandilands struck a TV with the chainsaw.

Bad reactions

In February 2015, Sandilands suffered fractures and a brain injury while cutting down a tree at Easter Cartmore Farm near Lochgelly, the court heard.

The 47-year-old’s solicitor Luke O’Curry said that following the lumberjack accident a decade ago, some of his client’s reactions have been “muddle-headed.”

He said: “Ms Sandilands is an individual who has had a number of traumatic incidents in their life.

“Notwithstanding these charges, Ms Sandilands led a prosocial life until 2015 when a significant brain injury from a lumberjack job made an impact on Ms Sandilands that she was then unable to hold down work, lost sight in one eye and has had significant physical and mental impairment since.

“The impairment does not constitute any defence.

“Ms Sandilands has identified that since that head injury, there has been a difficulty in processing perceived threats in a manner that she had previously been able to deal with such challenges.

“Ms Sandilands has some difficulty in recognising the impact upon the victim.

“There is a degree of naivety present in the (pre-sentencing) report.”

Mr O’Curry added: “The fact that Ms Sandilands is clearly unable to recognise what an extreme reaction she has brought to this situation is indicative of somebody who needs the input of a supervised release order at the conclusion of a custodial sentence.

“Ms Sandilands will return to Kinross at the conclusion of any custodial sentence.

“She would wish the court to take cognisance of her desire to be with her father in his last days.

“There is work to be done with Ms Sandilands in regards to problem solving, her use of alcohol and constructive use of time.

“These are parties that have known each other for an awfully long time.

“There can be no justification for the reaction on this occasion.”

Horrific, terrifying, persistent attack

Judge Lord Ericht jailed Sandilands for six years and made non-harassment orders protecting Mr McTavish and his partner for the rest of their lives.

He said: “Mr McTavish was sitting in his own home watching television with his partner when you drove through the gate.

“When he came outside, you started a chainsaw and threatened to kill.

“When he retreated inside, you put the chainsaw through a gap between the glass panels of the door, breaking the glass, and pushed the chainsaw through the gap.

“You put down the chainsaw only when a firearms officer drew his taser.

“Mr McTavish required surgery. There was significant damage to tendons.

“He is left with permanent scarring and impairment.

“Mr McTavish has entirely lost the use of his second and third fingers.

“This was a horrific, terrifying, persistent attack on an 80-year-old man at his own home.

Sentencing him to six years, the judge told Sandilands: “There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

