Home News Courts

Stirlingshire man jailed for threatening to ‘cave in’ skull of ‘paedophile’ neighbour

Scott Kelly made the threat within earshot of police officers at his home in Balfron.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Scott Kelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
A Stirlingshire man who threatened to “cave in” a neighbour’s skull because he believed he was a paedophile has been jailed.

Scott Kelly made the threat within earshot of police officers at his home in Balfron.

At Stirling Sheriff Court fiscal depute Stuart Asher said the pair had lived next door to each other for about a year prior to the incident.

He said: “At 10pm, the complainer let his dog out the rear of his flat and heard the accused shouting.

“He went round the front and shouted up to the accused to ask what was wrong.

“The accused said ‘I’ve just found out you’re a beast, a paedo. Get to f***’.

“He went to the common close and said ‘You’re a beast, a paedo. If my friends don’t get you, I will’.”

It remains unclear whether the victim, who was identified in court only by his surname, has been convicted of any sex offences against children.

‘I certainly did’

Mr Asher said police were contacted and attended later that evening.

“At 11.55pm, officers attended and could hear the accused shout ‘paedo b******’ and ‘paedo c***’, and ‘I’m going to cave your skull in’ towards (the complainer).

“When cautioned and charged he replied ‘Yes, I did it. I certainly did’.”

Kelly, of Burnside, Balfron, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at his home by shouting, swearing uttering abusive remarks and making threats of violence on July 2.

Solicitor Fraser McCready said Kelly recognised that he could not speak to his neighbours in this way, regardless of any convictions.

The 37-year-old was also sentenced in relation to breaching a non-harassment order imposed in relation to his ex partner by contacting her of social media.

He was sentenced to a total of nine months imprisonment in relation to both cases.

