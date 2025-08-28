Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair

Yasmine Joual badgered her victim for money and told him she would have a word with his partner if he refused.

By Jamie McKenzie
Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A Fife woman extorted cash from a man by threatening to tell his partner about their affair and the sexually explicit messages and photos they had exchanged.

Yasmine Joual, 25, made further demands for money from her victim, but was reported to police.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court also heard about some of Joual’s past offending, which included trying to smuggle tobacco and SIM cards into prison for a boyfriend and being caught with a knife she claimed was part of a Halloween costume.

Joual, of Mackie Place, Dunfermline, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of extortion.

Demands for cash

The charge states that Joual extorted £100 between March and October last year, by menacing her victim, putting him in a “state of alarm and apprehension,” thinking that sexual images could be shown to his partner and their affair would be exposed.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court the affair began between Joual and the man and they would exchange sexual messages and meet up for sex.

The fiscal depute said that over a six-month period last year, Joual would regularly ask him for varying amounts of money for different reasons and he would comply with those requests.

On a date in August, Joual messaged the man asking for money and he declined.

The fiscal continued: “She replied that if he did not give her £100 she would tell (his partner) everything happening between them, including the exchange of sexual messages, explicit photos, and that they were meeting up for sexual intercourse”.

The man obtained the money from a friend and family member.

Despite this being paid, Joual demanded a further £100 or she would expose the affair to the woman.

Joual sent a message saying she felt “sad” about bribing him but she had “no choice” and if he got her another £100 that would be it.

The man replied to say this was blackmail and he did not want the woman knowing as it would “destroy” him.

He said he would send her another £100 for the last time and to “please” not tell the woman.

The court heard that the man disclosed what was happening to his mother, who contacted police.

Kinder egg contraband

In October last year, Joual continued to ask the man for money but he refused and she responded to say she was going to contact the woman and tell her she is “wanting a word”.

The man contacted police again to report the matter.

The court heard that the woman was eventually told of the affair.

Joual also appeared in court in relation to breaches of previous community sentences imposed in relation to two other crimes.

She was given a tagging order for bringing or attempting to bring prohibited items into HMP Perth on August 28 2023 and attempting to pass them to her partner, prisoner Sean Noble.

Perth Prison.

The fiscal depute told the court a prison officer saw Joual remove an item from her trouser waistband and pass it to Noble during a visit.

Prison officers intervened and retrieved a Kinder egg plastic container containing tobacco and two SIM cards.

Joual was also given a community payback order for having a knife in public without reasonable excuse or lawful authority outside of a property in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry, on October 29 2023.

The fiscal depute said police were in attendance there for other matters and had cause to search Joual and recovered a small, black-handled knife from her jacket pocket.

She was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station, where she stated it was part of a Halloween costume for a Halloween party.

Custody warning

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson argued for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor described Joual as one of the most vulnerable people he has met.

In respect of the breaches, Mr Robertson said a former partner taking his own life led to Joual’s mental health plummeting.

He said this resulted in her not taking care of herself and adhering to appointments she should have at the time.

He said she now advises she is “moving forward” and has been attending weekly meetings with a support organisation.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Referring to a social work report, Mr Robertson highlighted his client’s difficult upbringing.

Sheriff William Gilchrist revoked the community orders imposed for Joual’s earlier crimes.

He gave her an alternative of 100 hours unpaid work in relation to the tobacco smuggling offence and deferred sentencing on the knife possession and extortion cases for her to show good behaviour.

An early review date was scheduled for October 22.

The sheriff told Joual: “What happens then depends entirely on you. It depends if there is any further offending.

“It also depends on if you comply with the new order for unpaid work.

“If you continue to offend or don’t comply with the order, you will simply receive a custodial sentence”.

