Tooled-up ex-husband gets jail warning for terrifying rampage in Perthshire

A train conductor who smashed up his ex’s car while armed with a knife and shovel has been given a jail warning.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Alistair Douglas breached his bail conditions in “sensational fashion” when he turned up drunk at his former partner’s home in Scone, ranted about having a blade and attacked two neighbours.

His ex and her new partner were forced to hide in an upstairs room when they heard him apparently trying to break down their front door.

Douglas, 37, was caught on camera as four police officers wrestled him to the ground.

The court heard he was previously ordered to stay away from his former partner, after an earlier incident where he threw a traffic cone at her living room window.

Douglas was told by a sheriff he was lucky not to have been prosecuted at indictment level, and warned him he had a “balance” of 18 months.

Chased new boyfriend

Douglas was married for eight years, before his alcohol issues and constant arguments soured the relationship.

The couple eventually divorced in March 2024.

Prosecutor Katie Stewart told how Douglas went for a pre-arranged visit to his ex’s home at around 3pm on November 10.

But when he turned up about 20 minutes late, there was a “minor row” and “verbal altercation” between Douglas and his ex’s new partner.

The boyfriend hurried off to a work meeting, but soon became aware of Douglas driving behind him.

“The accused stopped the car and began chasing him,” said Ms Stewart.

“He made threats that he was going to kill him.”

The man managed to get away, but later that evening his girlfriend received several phone calls from her ex.

Douglas, who appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” asked to speak to the boyfriend, calling him a “p***y” and a “rat c***.”

He then threatened to go round to their house.

At about 11.30pm, the couple heard shouting from outside.

They saw Douglas in the street, holding a traffic cone which he then threw at their living room window.

The couple were forced to locked themselves in the toilet, while neighbours outside tried to calm Douglas down.

Police arrived after midnight and Douglas was arrested.

He told cops: “I know what I did wasn’t right.

He added: “I chased him down the street, but he ran away. I never laid a finger on him.”

‘Living in fear’

Douglas appeared in court the next day and pled guilty to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was released on bail pending sentence, and ordered to stay away from his ex and keep out of her street.

But around 9.30pm on Sunday June 15, he was spotted near his former partner’s house, apparently drunk and carrying a shovel.

He shouted to people in the street: “What the f*** are you laughing at, you c***s?”

Ms Stewart said Douglas’s ex and her partner were at home about 10pm, when they heard a “loud single thud” at their front door.

“The banging continued as if someone was trying to break down the door,” she said.

As the pair ran upstairs, they heard Douglas shout: “I’ve got a f***ing knife.”

The couple locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and called 999.

Two neighbours went to speak to Douglas in the driveway.

Douglas assaulted both of them, struggling with one and brandishing the shovel while punching the second man to the face leaving him badly hurt.

The boyfriend told The Courier how they watched on Ring doorbell as he used the shovel to smash up their car.

“We have been living in fear for the last six months,” he said.

“This has brought it back to us even harder.

“It’s terrifying as he seems capable of anything.”

It took four police officers to hold him on the ground, before leading him into custody.

When he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court the next day, he pled guilty to breaching bail conditions and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two charges of assault.

It was confirmed that during the incident, Douglas was carrying a black handled kitchen knife.

Locked up over lunchtime

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “This is an entirely extraordinary sequence of events for someone of Mr Douglas’s age and someone who has no criminal record.”

She said her clients arrest had been a “wake up call”

He has since sought help for his alcohol and mental health difficulties.

She said Douglas had taken a “significant” amount of drink before going back to the property.

The court heard Douglas has since quit his job as a Scotrail train conductor.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Douglas: “You were in breach of your bail order, you were drunk and you went along as an aggressor while in possession of a knife.

“You have easily passed the custody threshold.”

The sheriff ordered Douglas to be locked up over lunchtime while he considered his sentencing options.

When he was brought back in the afternoon, the sheriff said: “The first set of circumstances were quite disturbing.

“But sometime later, you breached your bail in spectacular fashion.

“You might consider yourself fortunate that this second incident was prosecuted on a summary level, as that restricts the period of custody that can be imposed.

“Going along armed with a knife, fuelled by alcohol, to my mind easily merits a prosecution on indictment – and easily could lead to two to three years in custody.”

The sheriff released Douglas and deferred sentence on the second incident, telling him: “There is 18 months in the balance for you.”

Douglas was also ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and told if he doesn’t comply he will be jailed.

He must stay away from his ex and her partner as part of a three-year non-harassment order.

