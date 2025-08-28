Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze

A man who stole breakfast-time booze from a Dundee convenience store tried to evade police by scaling an escalator the wrong way.

Charles Conroy was sentenced to 20 months in prison, backdated, and a 10-month supervised release order after admitting targeting the Premier Store on Dundee’s Hilltown.

At a hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court, Conroy, 35, pled guilty to the assault and robbery of two employees there and possessing two screwdrivers and a drill.

The court previously heard that HMP Perth inmate Conroy and another man attended the shop at 8am on September 2, 2024, and tried to buy alcohol.

When they were advised it was legally too early, Conroy kicked off.

Unemployed Conroy threatened the staff with violence, threw items within the shop resulting in bottles being smashed, brandished weapons and struggled with staff.

Conroy and the other man left, having taken a crate of Tennent’s, four tins of San Miguel, a bottle of La Gioiosa prosecco and a litre bottle of Captain Morgan rum. Another crate of Tennent’s was left burst.

Police were contacted and officers saw the men making their way down through the Wellgate shopping centre.

Upon spotting officers, Conroy tried to run down the escalator which was taking shoppers upwards.

Police found the weapons – which have now been forfeited in court – in his bag.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton explained his client has been on remand since the appearing in court the day after the incident.

Sheriff Mark Thorley said: “You’ve accumulated a significant amount of offending over what is a relatively short period of time, some of which is clearly serious.

“Because of the concerns which have been expressed within the context of the report, I’m going to impose a supervised release order in order to protect the public from serious harm.”

Chainsaw attack

A lumberjack who attacked a pensioner with a chainsaw at his Kinross home has been jailed for six years. Donna Sandilands, formerly Donald, was initially charged with attempted murder, but pled guilty to assault to severe injury and danger to life. Dundee High Court heard how Sandilands used the power tool to cut through his victim’s door and then vandalised his TV.

Kitchen fire could have spread

A 999 nuisance who set fire to clothes in his kitchen within a block of flats in Burntisland has been jailed for nearly 20 months.

A court heard that Ryan Henry‘s neighbours acted swiftly to call emergency services after seeing a “burst of flames” at his ground floor home in Somerville Street on June 13 this year.

Earlier that evening, the 30-year-old made 999 calls to police and fire service.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to plead guilty to charges of wilful fireraising, assault, and breaching a bail condition.

Court papers state if the fire wasn’t extinguished it could have spread to neighbouring properties.

One neighbour saw Henry in his kitchen before seeing “a big burst of flames”.

When another resident who saw Henry running off asked him why he had started the fire, Henry kicked him to the leg and tried to kick him again.

When fire crews arrived they found piles of rags on fire and the cooker left on.

There were scorch marks on the kitchen floor.

Henry pled guilty to wilfully setting fire to a pile of clothes and rags in his kitchen, with the fire then taking effect and having potential to spread to other flats within the block were it not extinguished.

He also admitted repeatedly kicking one of his neighbours on the body.

He pled guilty to a third charge of breaching a bail condition by contacting police and fire services in circumstances which were not an emergency.

The court heard Henry had suffered from depression at the time.

Solicitor David Bell said his client has, to an extent, sought to self-medicate by drinking alcohol rather than reaching out to the appropriate services for assistance.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Henry: “Charge two (wilful fireraising) is a very serious charge and endangered others, and the swift actions of your neighbours undoubtedly prevented a much more serious and dangerous incident”.

The sheriff jailed Henry for a total of 597 days. This will run consecutively to sentences he is already serving.

Janitor sentenced over sex film

A janitor who filmed young pupils having sex on school grounds and shared the mobile phone footage with his friends has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Graeme Strachan lost his job and his tied home within the school grounds after he was caught secretly filming the 13 and 14-year-old pupils.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Strachan, 51, had worked as a janitor at one of the city’s schools for more than 20 years before his arrest.

Ironically, Strachan was caught out by the school’s own CCTV system as he carried out clandestine filming of the early morning sexual tryst.

Strachan was handed a community payback sentence, described as an alternative to custody.

Car thieves

Two members of a “sophisticated” Tayside gang who stole cars and campervans from across Scotland have been sentenced. The gang headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem, stealing vehicles from often remote areas before heading back to their Dundee base. They stripped one campervan of parts before ditching it, set another car alight and led police on a high-speed pursuit down a pedestrian path. Rhys Ellington, Lee Smith and Stuart Webster appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit their roles in the crimes.

