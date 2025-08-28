Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets ‘prison alternative’ sentence

A janitor who filmed young pupils having sex on school grounds and shared the mobile phone footage with his friends has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Graeme Strachan lost his job and his tied home within the school grounds after he was caught secretly filming the 13 and 14-year-old pupils.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Strachan, 51, had worked as a janitor at one of the city’s schools for more than 20 years before his arrest.

Ironically, Strachan was caught out by the school’s own CCTV system as he carried out clandestine filming of the early morning sexual tryst.

The angle of the footage was analysed and shown to have been taken from within a certain location in the school. Nearby CCTV footage showed Strachan leaving with his phone in his hand.

The court was told that the video footage – taken early in the morning – ended up being widely distributed on the internet, causing the children in it distress.

Private act

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael placed Strachan under supervision and on the sex offenders register for nine months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to prison and was made subject to a conduct requirement ordering him to hand over visual recording equipment for it to be checked.

“You pled guilty to filming two children between the ages of 13 and 16 having sex and the footage was later posted on the internet,” Sheriff Carmichael said.

“Your position is that you thought they were adults and you forwarded it to work colleagues, but did not post it on the internet. There was no evidence to suggest otherwise.”

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said the two children had arranged to meet at the school grounds at 6am.

Mrs Gilmartin said: “They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse on a bench in the playground.

“Although this was a public place, given the time of morning there was an expectation from the children this was a private act.”

Told police: ‘I know why you are here’

She said: “On August 3 2023 a recording of the teenagers engaging in sexual activity was widely circulated on the internet. The children were not aware that they had been recorded.

“This naturally caused them upset and the matter was reported to the police.”

The video was taken by someone hiding in an “elevated position” and police suspected it had been someone within the school building.

When CCTV was viewed, Strachan was viewed going into a room that would have given him the vantage point where the young couple were filmed from.

Strachan said to police: “I know why you are here. It’s about what happened at the school.”

Lost job and home

Strachan told officers who arrested him that he was not responsible for sharing the video on the on the internet but had sent it to two friends.

He pled guilty to voyeurism by clandestinely recording the children having sex on July 27 2023 as well as a separate charge of distributing indecent images of children. Prosecutors deleted a part of that charge which stated Strachan shared the video on Snapchat.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, told the court: “He was employed as a janitor at the premises for 20-plus years. He lost the job, and also his home, which was in the grounds of the school.

“It was an extremely stupid thing to be filming the two children outside in the grounds of the school and forwarding it on to two other persons.

“He was not responsible for other sharing of that video. He managed to get a job with a grocery shop, but by being in court and being made subject to notification requirements, he lost that job also.

“He is a man who has worked his whole life. He is hoping to move forward.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.